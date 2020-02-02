The Bandys girls basketball team outscored Lincolnton in every quarter on Friday in Catawba, winning 49-17 just three nights after losing to county rival Newton-Conover. The Trojans led 16-5 after the first quarter, 27-8 at halftime and 38-10 through three periods.
Bandys’ Toni Laney led all scorers with 17 points, while Bailey Reynolds added 10. Macy Rummage and Laci Paul chipped in eight points apiece for the Trojans (14-5, 7-3 South Fork 2A Conference).
The Wolves (2-16, 1-9) were paced by eight points from Mackenzie Sand-Odom.
Girls basketball
Maiden 60,
Lake Norman Charter 41
The Blue Devils received 14 points from Lainee Hentschel, 10 from Maggie Andrews and nine from Nadia Glover in a 19-point victory over the Knights on Friday in Huntersville. Maiden (9-11, 6-4 South Fork 2A Conference) also got eight points from Cree Bass and seven from Alyssa Keener.
Lake Norman Charter (6-13, 2-8) was led by Jillian Villanti’s game-high 16 points, with Marissa Sorvillo scoring 15.
Bunker Hill 57, Patton 49
The Bears outlasted the Panthers in overtime on Friday in Morganton, outscoring them 12-4 in the extra session after rallying from a three-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Bunker Hill moved to 14-6 overall and 7-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Patton fell to 12-7 and 8-2.
East Burke 84,
Fred T. Foard 57
The Cavaliers defeated the Tigers by 27 points on Friday in Icard, turning a 20-19 lead after the first quarter into a 43-30 halftime advantage and a 60-37 lead heading into the final period. East Burke’s Riley Haas scored a game-high 30 points, with Sarah Grace Lockee chipping in 10 and Gracie Ruff, Graleigh Hildebran and Ashlyn Stilwell tallying eight each for the Cavs (17-3, 10-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference).
Foard (8-12, 3-7) was paced by 27 points from Alexis Wolgemuth and 16 from Samaria Tipps.
Draughn 53,
West Caldwell 31
The Wildcats picked up a 22-point win over the Warriors on Friday in Valdese, upping their record to 10-10 overall and 6-4 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. West Caldwell dropped to 2-12 and 1-9.
West Iredell 62,
Hibriten 30
The Warriors blew past the Panthers on Friday in Statesville, improving to 10-10 overall and 4-6 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Hibriten fell to 3-16 and 1-9.
Boys basketball
Lincolnton 65, Bandys 58
The Wolves knocked off the Trojans on Friday in Catawba, getting a game-high 22 points from Amontre Finger in the win. Davis Grooms added 11 points for Lincolnton (8-11, 4-6 South Fork 2A Conference), while Connor Williams scored 10.
Bandys (7-13, 2-8) was led by 13 points each from Spencer Ledford and Chris Culliver, with Quenten Maddox notching 12.
Lake Norman Charter 61,
Maiden 52
The Knights overcame the Blue Devils in the final minutes of Friday’s contest in Huntersville, receiving a game-high 24 points from Donovan Atwell to go with 12 from Jackson Porter. Cal Reed also reached double figures for Lake Norman Charter (14-5, 9-1 South Fork 2A Conference) with 11 points.
Maiden (7-13, 3-7) got 13 points from Anthony Breland and 12 from Elijah Fowler, with Dru McCullough adding seven.
Patton 72, Bunker Hill 56
The Panthers defeated the Bears by 16 points on Friday in Morganton, moving to 14-5 overall and 8-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Bunker Hill is now 3-17 and 1-9.
East Burke 65,
Fred T. Foard 48
The Cavaliers improved to 10-10 overall and 6-4 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference with a 17-point win over the Tigers on Friday in Icard. East Burke’s Cam Propst led all scorers with 18 points, while Luke Coble had 16.
Daniel Lackey scored 16 to lead Foard (5-15, 1-9), which also received 10 from Mateo Pena.
West Caldwell 89,
Draughn 64
After losing their undefeated streak in a home game against Patton earlier in the week, the Warriors beat another Burke County squad on Friday in Valdese. West Caldwell (19-1, 9-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) led 17-11 after the opening quarter, 45-31 at the half and 65-52 heading into the fourth frame.
The Wildcats are now 10-10 overall and 4-6 in league play.
Hibriten 48,
West Iredell 41
The Panthers moved to 17-2 overall and 9-1 in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference following a seven-point win over the Warriors on Friday in Statesville. West Iredell dropped to 6-14 and 2-8.
Note: The Alexander Central at St. Stephens and South Caldwell at Hickory basketball games scheduled for Friday were postponed due to inclement weather. Alexander Central-St. Stephens was rescheduled for Monday, while South Caldwell-Hickory will now take place on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.