The semifinals of the girls and boys basketball tournaments for the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, South Fork 2A Conference and Northwestern 3A/4A Conference took place on Wednesday. The Northwestern Foothills 2A held games at East Burke High School, while the South Fork 2A played at Maiden High School and Catawba Valley Community College and the Northwestern 3A/4A hosted contests at McDowell High School.
Here’s a glance at the results from each tournament:
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 2 Bunker Hill 70, No. 3 Patton 65 (OT)
The Bears outlasted the Panthers in a thriller in the early game in Icard, receiving a game-high 23 points from Addie Wray to go with 13 from Olivia Ellis and 10 from Faith Isenhour. Bunker Hill is now 20-6 following its season-high eighth straight win.
Patton (15-10) was led by 22 points from Zakiah King and 17 from Reece Fisher. Claire Hawkins added 11 points, while Nevaeh Duckworth finished with 10.
No. 1 East Burke 48, No. 4 Draughn 37
A low-scoring contest was won by the Cavaliers, whose Riley Haas led all scorers with 18 points. Sarah Grace Lockee added 12 points for East Burke (23-3), which also received nine from Graleigh Hildebran.
The Wildcats (12-13) were paced by 11 points from Ella Abernathy. Abby Parker and Bailey Shuping added 10 apiece for Draughn.
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 3 Patton 76, No. 2 West Caldwell 68
The Panthers defeated the Warriors for the second time in less than a month behind Chris Lytle’s game-high 23 points. Jackson Vance chipped in 16 points for Patton (18-7), which also got 13 from Bryson Holsclaw and 12 from Finn Rigsbee.
West Caldwell (22-4) was led by 22 points from Malek Patterson and 21 from Javon Elleby.
No. 1 Hibriten 55, No. 4 East Burke 33
The Panthers cruised past the Cavaliers, running out to a 15-4 lead after the first quarter before holding a 25-17 advantage at the half and a 38-25 lead entering the fourth period. Nordre Battle was the leading scorer for Hibriten (23-2) with 16 points, while Avery Keller had 13.
East Burke (14-12) got six points from Christian Smith and five each from Aasin Lor and Luke Coble.
SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 2 East Lincoln 71, No. 3 North Lincoln 69 (OT)
Jeremiah Jones’ driving layup with two seconds remaining in overtime lifted the Mustangs to a win over the Knights in the late game in Maiden. Justin Kuthan was the leading scorer for East Lincoln (22-4) with a game-high 33 points, while Jones and Myles Adams scored 15 apiece.
North Lincoln (16-8) was paced by 21 points from Cole Seagle. Jack Carter added 20 points, with Daniel Carter chipping in 12.
No. 1 Lake Norman Charter 60, No. 5 Lincolnton 53
The Knights topped the Wolves at CVCC’s Tarlton Complex, receiving a game-high 30 points from Donovan Atwell in the victory. Cal Reed and Miles Bell added eight points apiece for Lake Norman Charter, which improved to 20-5 while dropping Lincolnton to 11-14.
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 1 Freedom 76, No. 4 McDowell 35
The Titans were no match for the top-ranked 3A team in the state during the early game in Marion. Despite 14 points from Makenna Parkins, McDowell (12-12) lost to the undefeated Patriots (24-0) for the second straight game and the third time this season.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}No. 3 Watauga 50, No. 2 Hickory 42{/span}
The Pioneers rallied past the Red Tornadoes to earn an eight-point win, upping their record to 17-7 in the process. Hickory had its five-game winning streak snapped as it fell to 19-6.
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 1 Freedom 78, No. 5 South Caldwell 61
The Patriots knocked off the Spartans despite being tied after the first quarter and holding a slim two-point lead at the half. James Freeman led all scorers with 36 points for Freedom (23-1), while Bradley Davis had 21.
South Caldwell (8-16) was paced by Trey Ramsey’s 25-point performance, with Justin Eggers adding 17. Colby Collins was also in double figures with 11 points.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}No. 3 Alexander Central 48, No. 2 Hickory 44{/span}
After nearly defeating the Red Tornadoes last week, the Cougars got the job done in the late contest in Marion. Jem Lowrance scored a game-high 16 points for Alexander Central (16-10), which also received 14 from Maddox Kerley.
Hickory (20-5) got 12 points each from Davis Amos and Dallas Culbreath.
