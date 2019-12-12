The Bandys girls basketball team rebounded from a home loss to St. Stephens last week with a 39-35 victory over Hibriten on Tuesday in Catawba. Logan Dutka had 13 points to lead the Trojans (3-1), while Laci Paul added nine and Macy Rummage finished with eight.
The Panthers (0-5) were paced by 12 points from Kelli Sanders, while MiQuishia Patterson chipped in seven.
GIRLS BASKETBALL East Burke 43, McDowell 38
The Cavaliers overcame a 21-14 halftime deficit by outscoring the Titans 20-11 in the third quarter, pulling out a five-point win on Tuesday in Icard. Ashlyn Stilwell and Riley Haas scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, to lead East Burke (4-2).
McDowell (1-3) received a game-high 24 points from Makenna Parkins, with Naliyah Boyce and Daisy Rice adding six each.
Draughn 63, West Lincoln 25
The Wildcats cruised past the Rebels on Tuesday in Lincolnton, building a 19-4 lead after the first quarter before holding advantages of 39-4 at halftime and 54-16 through three periods. Draughn is now 3-4, while West Lincoln is 0-5.
Ashe County 65, Alexander Central 59
The Cougars rallied late to force overtime, but were outscored 7-1 in the extra session en route to a six-point loss on Tuesday in Taylorsville. Alexander Central (3-2) got 16 points from Gracie Harrington and 13 from Lanie Hammer in the defeat.
Ashe County (4-0) received 20 points from Hallie Treva, 14 from Jordan Jones and 11 from Audrey Craven.
BOYS BASKETBALL East Burke 62, McDowell 53
The Cavaliers led 17-11 at the end of the opening quarter before trailing 32-28 at the half, but a second-half comeback resulted in a 44-44 tie entering the fourth period on the way to a nine-point victory for East Burke on Tuesday in Icard. Luke Coble had 16 points for East Burke (3-3), while Christian Smith added 11 and Micah Chrisco finished with 10.
Trent Lewis led all scorers with 19 points for the Titans (2-2), who also received seven from Mason McPeters.
Draughn 59, West Lincoln 48
The Wildcats and Rebels played even in the first and fourth quarters, but Draughn won the second and third periods to collect an 11-point victory on Tuesday in Lincolnton. Daylin Pritchard had 22 points for the Wildcats (3-2), who also got 14 from Isaac Walker and 13 from Denver Treadway.
West Lincoln (0-6) has lost 51 straight games dating back to a 50-47 win over East Burke on Nov. 17, 2017.
Alexander Central 54, Ashe County 32
The Cougars earned a 22-point win over the Huskies on Tuesday in Taylorsville, receiving 10 points from Maddox Kerley and nine from Evan Presnell. Jem Lowrance added eight points for Alexander Central (3-2), which had nine different players score.
Ashe County (1-3) got 10 points from Dawson Cox and eight from Colby Greer.
West Caldwell 76, South Caldwell 70
The Warriors moved to 6-0 on the season following their second win over the Spartans. South Caldwell lost its third consecutive game to fall to 1-5.
WRESTLING Bunker Hill beats E. Lincoln, N. Iredell, T.C. Roberson during home quad
The Bears swept a quad match against East Lincoln, North Iredell and T.C. Roberson on Tuesday in Claremont, beating the Mustangs 51-21, the Raiders 60-16 and the Rams 47-33.
Bunker Hill (13-1) won 10 bouts against East Lincoln, with victorious wrestlers including Lawson Vang (106 pounds; forfeit), Alan Morales (113; 7-1 decision), Raul Hernandez (120; pin), Tyler Fox (126; via disqualification), Alex Betancourt (132; pin), Jose Hernandez (138; pin), Brayden Guess (145; 6-5 decision), Rodney McManus (170; pin), Chandler Icard (182; pin) and Casey Bolick (220; 4-2 sudden victory).
Against North Iredell, the Bears received wins from Vang (106; forfeit), Morales (113; forfeit), Raul Hernandez (120; 9-5 decision), Fox (126; 8-2 decision), Jose Hernandez (138; pin), Guess (145; pin), Jadan Speaks (152; pin), McManus (170; pin), Icard (182; pin), Jacob Carroll (195; pin) and Bolick (220; forfeit).
In the victory over Roberson, Bunker Hill’s winning grapplers included Vang (106; 18-3 technical fall), Morales (113; first-period pin), Raul Hernandez (120; second-period pin), Betancourt (132; second-period pin), Guess (145; first-period pin), Speaks (152; first-period pin), McManus (170; first-period pin) and Bolick (220; first-period pin).
Maiden finishes 1-1 at South Iredell
The Blue Devils defeated host South Iredell 40-39, but lost to West Wilkes by a 66-15 final during a tri-match on Tuesday in Statesville.
In the win over South Iredell, Maiden (3-7) received victories from Jesse Wilson (113; second-period pin), Landon Bradley (120; forfeit), Tyrus Cobb (132; 6-2 decision), Zachary Beard (138; first-period pin), Jordan Wise (152; first-period pin), Jesse Hewitt (182; via injury stoppage) and Aaron Lefevers (195; first-period pin). The Blue Devils won due to winning more matches than the Vikings after both squads totaled 39 team points.
Against West Wilkes, the Blue Devils got wins from Nathaniel Poovey (126; first-period pin), Cobb (132; 15-8 decision) and Beard (138; second-period pin).
Hibriten splits matches with Freedom, McDowell
The Panthers beat Freedom 54-30, but lost to McDowell by a 44-36 final in a home tri-match on Tuesday in Lenoir.
The victory over Freedom included wins from nine Hibriten (5-6) grapplers, as Ross Watts (113; third-period pin), Josiah Honer (126; third-period pin), Chandler Wyke (138; forfeit), Carter Hinton (145; first-period pin), Cedric Shuford (152; second-period pin), Christian Maldonado (170; forfeit), Azariah Moore (182; first-period pin), Xzavien Barnes (195; first-period pin) and Daniel Baker (285; first-period pin) were victorious for the Panthers.
Against McDowell, Hibriten’s winning wrestlers were Gabriel Griffin (106; forfeit), Watts (113; forfeit), Honer (126; second-period pin), Wyke (138; second-period pin), Hinton (145; second-period pin) and Baker (285; first-period pin).
Bandys loses 3 matches at Mitchell quad
Bandys suffered three losses during a quad match on Tuesday in Bakersville, losing to the host Mountaineers by a 40-35 score, Mountain Heritage by a 58-18 final and Watauga by a 37-36 tally due to winning fewer matches.
Winning wrestlers for the Trojans (4-8) against Mitchell were Trey Story (113; forfeit), Bryson Burkett (126; 15-0 technical fall), Joey Levix (132; third-period pin), Ian Powers (138; second-period pin), Brock Hershberger (152; first-period pin) and Austin Cline (195; second-period pin).
Against Mountain Heritage, Bandys received wins from Story (113; first-period pin), Burkett (126; second-period pin) and Levix (132; first-period pin).
In the loss to the Pioneers, the Trojans’ victories came from Burkett (126; second-period pin), William Nix (132; first-period pin), Powers (138; first-period pin), Ayden Hocking (145; first-period pin), Hershberger (160; first-period pin) and Cline (195; first-period pin).
