Over the past three years, the East Burke girls basketball team has dominated conference foes. Thursday’s 40-34 win over Bunker Hill (6-3, 1-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) in Icard was the Cavaliers’ 45th straight against conference opponents dating back to the 2016-17 season and ran East Burke’s record against the Bears to 15-0 this decade.
East Burke (7-2, 2-0) received a game-high 13 points from Sydney Haas, while Aubree Griggs added eight and Sarah Grace Lockee finished with seven. Faith Isenhour and Addie Wray had 11 points apiece for Bunker Hill.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watauga 61, South Caldwell 44
The Spartans suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday in Boone, falling into a 13-1 hole after the opening quarter on their way to a 17-point defeat. Chelsi Hodges led the Pioneers (5-3, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) with 17 points, while Rebekah Farthing and Taylor Lipford each added nine.
South Caldwell (6-1, 0-1) got 14 points from Faith Curtis and nine apiece from Olivia Miller and Taylor Austin.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Burke 54, Bunker Hill 51
The Cavs earned their first victory over the Bears since the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference was established for the 2017-18 season, slipping past Bunker Hill by a single possession on Thursday in Icard. Micah Chrisco led all scorers with 18 points for East Burke (4-5, 1-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A), while Aasin Lor added 10.
Bunker Hill (2-7, 0-2) was paced by 16 points from Desmond Anderson and eight from Ethan Hildebran.
Watauga 70, South Caldwell 50
The Spartans lost their fifth consecutive game on Thursday in Boone, with the last two coming by double digits. The Pioneers improved to 4-3 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while South Caldwell dropped to 1-7 and 0-1.
WRESTLING
South Caldwell wins Caldwell County championship
The Spartans emerged victorious against Caldwell County rivals Hibriten and West Caldwell on Thursday, winning their second straight county championship with a 48-27 win over the Panthers and a 72-12 victory over the Warriors at Hibriten High School in Lenoir.
Winning wrestlers for South Caldwell (10-7) against Hibriten were Jonah McBurney (106 pounds; first-period pin), Tyler Queen (120; second-period pin), Dalton Chatman (132; second-period pin), Hunter Hudson (145; second-period pin), Ben Shore (160; third-period pin), Grayson Teague (170; first-period pin), Cole McCall (220; first-period pin) and Josh Voelkel (285; forfeit).
Against West Caldwell, the Spartans added victories from Brighton Deal (106; forfeit), McBurney (113; forfeit), Queen (120; forfeit), Brison Helton (126; forfeit), Chatman (132; forfeit), Andrew Clark (138; forfeit), Hudson (145; forfeit), Damion Harkey (160; forfeit), Shore (170; second-period pin), CJ Crawford (182; forfeit), Justin Chester (195; forfeit) and Voelkel (285; forfeit).
Hibriten’s winning wrestlers against South Caldwell were Ross Watts (113; first-period pin), Josiah Honer (126; first-period pin), Chandler Wyke (138; 6-3 decision), Caden Crowe (152; second-period pin), Azariah Moore (182; 7-4 decision) and Xzavien Barnes (195; 7-3 decision).
In a 72-9 win over the Warriors, the Panthers (8-9) added wins from Cameron Atkins (106; forfeit), Watts (113; forfeit), Chase Trivette (120; forfeit), Honer (126; forfeit), Peyton Horton (132; forfeit), Wyke (138; forfeit), Carter Hinton (145; forfeit), Sadharri Moore (160; forfeit), Christian Maldonado (170; first-period pin), Moore (182; forfeit), Deykel Sanders (195; forfeit) and Daniel Baker (285; forfeit).
West Caldwell (2-15), which doesn’t have enough wrestlers to fill all 14 weight classes, received victories from Freddy Guardiola (152; first-period pin) and Tre’Shon Harper (220; 7-5 decision) against Hibriten before getting wins from the same two grapplers against South Caldwell. Guardiola nabbed a first-period pin against the Spartans, while Harper won via forfeit.
