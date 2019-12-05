The South Caldwell boys basketball team scored 21 points in both the first and third quarters in a 65-45 win over Draughn on Tuesday in Hudson. The victory ended a 12-game losing streak for the Spartans dating back to last season and improved their record to 1-2 this winter.
The Wildcats (2-1) received 15 points from Denver Treadway and nine from Daylin Pritchard. Nick Chrisco added eight points for Draughn.
Boys basketball
East Burke 65,
West Lincoln 27
The Cavaliers jumped out to a 13-0 advantage after the first quarter and outscored the Rebels in three of four quarters during Tuesday’s 38-point win in Icard. East Burke (2-2) was led by a game-high 14 points from Christian Smith, with Aasin Lor and Micah Chrisco adding 13 apiece and Luke Coble notching 11.
West Lincoln (0-4) received 10 points from Holliday Hopper.
Girls basketball
South Caldwell 57,
Draughn 41
The Spartans collected a double-digit victory over the Wildcats on Tuesday in Hudson. Taylor Austin finished with 15 points to pace South Caldwell (3-0), while Katlyn Wynn and Faith Curtis added 12 each.
Halley Kincaid scored a game-high 21 points for Draughn (2-3), which also got eight points from Haley Lowman.
East Burke 65,
West Lincoln 15
The Cavaliers cruised to a 50-point win over the Rebels on Tuesday in Icard. Ashlyn Stilwell had 20 points to lead all scorers, while East Burke (3-1) also received 13 from Sarah Grace Lockee and 11 from Aubrie Snyder.
West Lincoln (0-4) was led by five points from Katie Willis.
WrestlingBandys takes 2 of 3 during
quad match at West Wilkes
The Trojans won two of three matches during Tuesday’s quad match at West Wilkes, beating West Iredell 39-37 and Alleghany 36-26 while falling to the host Blackhawks by a 57-22 score.
Against West Iredell, Bandys (2-2) received wins from Trey Story (120 pounds; forfeit), Bryson Burkett (126; 9-3 decision), William Nix (132; third-period pin), Ian Powers (138; first-period pin), Caleb Moore (152; second-period pin), Brock Hershberger (160; second-period pin) and Trey Ballew (170; second-period pin).
Adding victories for the Trojans against Alleghany were Preston Rutledge (106; forfeit), Burkett (126; forfeit), Moore (152; forfeit), Hershberger (160; forfeit), Ballew (170; forfeit) and Carpenter (285; forfeit).
Bandys also won four bouts against West Wilkes, as Burkett (126; pin), Joey Levix (132; 14-3 major decision), Powers (138; pin) and Moore (152; pin) emerged victorious.
Maiden splits with
East Burke, Hibriten
The Blue Devils finished 1-1 during a tri-match on Tuesday in Maiden, defeating East Burke 48-36 and losing to Hibriten by a 47-36 final.
Winning wrestlers for Maiden (2-3) against East Burke were Miranda Valerio (106; forfeit), Jose Silbapompa (113; forfeit), Jesse Wilson (120; forfeit), Nathanial Poovey (132; first-period pin), Tyrus Cobb (138; first-period pin), Dorian Craiver (170; first-period pin), Jesse Hewitt (220; first-period pin) and DJ Spring (285; first-period pin).
The Blue Devils’ winning wrestlers against Hibriten included Valerio (106; forfeit), Poovey (126; third-period pin), Cobb (132; first-period pin), Craiver (170; first-period pin), Hewitt (195; first-period pin) and Spring (285; second-period pin).
Alexander Central
splits with West Caldwell,
North Iredell
The Cougars hosted a tri-match on Tuesday in Taylorsville, winning 48-24 over West Caldwell and losing 62-6 against North Iredell.
Against West Caldwell, Alexander Central (3-4) received wins from Christian McGalliard (113; forfeit), Dylan Dalton (120; forfeit), Dakota Jones (126; via injury stoppage), Adam Icard (132; forfeit), Caleb Fountain (138; pin), Giovanni White (145; pin), Kolton Ward (195; forfeit) and Furquan Maynard (285; forfeit).
The Cougars’ only victory against North Iredell came from Dalton (120; pin).
SwimmingSt. Stephens boys win
meet at Hickory YMCA
The Indians narrowly defeated South Caldwell in boys competition during Tuesday’s meet hosted by Hickory High at the Hickory Foundation YMCA. St. Stephens finished with 188 team points and the Spartans totaled 182. Hickory was third with 109 points, while Watauga came in fourth with 61.
On the girls’ side, Watauga emerged victorious with 194 team points, Hickory was second with 135, St. Stephens was third with 125 and South Caldwell was fourth with 103.
South Caldwell won the most events, taking first place in eight races. The foursome of Brody Carroll, Matthew Hutchinson, Luke Powell and Ben Tomberlin won the boys’ 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:47.71, while Powell won the boys’ 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:00.39, Tomberlin won the boys’ 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:16.82, Kayana Taylor won the girls’ 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.60, Carroll won the boys’ 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.86, Hutchinson won the boys’ 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.31, Carroll won the boys’ 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.34 and the foursome of Powell, Tomberlin, Hutchinson and Carroll won the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:36.63.
The Indians took first in five events. Katie Parmenter won the girls’ 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:06.48, Elijah Godfrey won the boys’ 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:12.84 and the boys’ 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.59, John Cherkez won the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.75 and the foursome of Kenneth Bulick, Jonathan Gheorghica, Jonah Sanderson and Carson Parmenter won the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:10.83.
The Red Tornadoes finished first in three events. Colby Fields won the girls’ 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:13.56, while Gwen Durak won the girls’ 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:16.03 and the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:15.68.
