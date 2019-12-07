The Maiden girls basketball team grabbed its first win of the 2019-20 season on Thursday in Maiden, beating Hibriten 64-32 to improve to 1-2 this winter. The Blue Devils had previously lost to county rival Bunker Hill by scores of 50-33 at home and 59-44 on the road.
The Panthers remained winless at 0-4 and have lost five straight games dating back to last season. Hibriten’s last win over a Catawba County squad came in a 50-45 home victory over Fred T. Foard on Jan. 26, 2018.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Freedom 72, Draughn 30
The Patriots cruised past the Wildcats on Thursday in Valdese, tallying 24 points in the first quarter and 31 in the second period on their way to a 42-point victory. Freedom moved to 3-0 for the third straight season, while Draughn fell to 2-4 following its second loss in a row.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hibriten 61, Maiden 41
The Panthers are now 3-0 after earning a 20-point win over the Blue Devils on Thursday in Maiden. Hibriten last won its first three games in 2015-16.
Maiden is now 1-2 after splitting with Bunker Hill — losing 63-54 at home and winning 81-76 on the road — to begin the season.
Freedom 85, Draughn 37
The Patriots climbed to 3-0 for the third consecutive season thanks to a 38-point win over Draughn on Thursday in Valdese. Eleven different players scored for Freedom, led by Jayden Birchfield’s 13-point effort, 12 apiece from Que Rice and Bradley Davis and 11 from James Freeman.
Draughn (2-2) was paced by 11 points from Daylin Pritchard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.