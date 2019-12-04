The St. Stephens girls basketball team slipped past Fred T. Foard by a 66-62 final on Monday in Newton, collecting its first win of the season behind 17 points from Ryleigh Rhodes and 14 apiece from Ella Pilkenton and Joselin Turner. Elizabeth Sumpter added seven points for the Indians (1-4), with Kaylee McGlamery and Kadence Ramseyer adding five each and Kennedy Moulton and Adri Tomlinson notching two apiece.
The Tigers (1-1) were paced by 17 points from Samaria Tipps, 16 from Alexis Wolgemuth and 15 from Carley West. Kaitlyn Leonhardt chipped in six points, while Elayna Chavis and Alyssa Smith tallied four each.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 49, Lincolnton 13
The Cougars didn’t allow a single basket in the first half as they led 38-0 entering halftime on their way to a 36-point win over the Wolves on Monday in Taylorsville. Reid Pennell and Teagan Pennell had 11 points apiece for Alexander Central (2-1), which also received seven from Gracie Harrington, four each from Nikki Hagy, Lanie Hammer and Chesney Stikeleather and two apiece from Madeleine Jenkins, Karly Fairchild, Ivy Fortner and Malorie Glenn.
Lincolnton (0-2) was led by six points from Haley Morris and five from Leah Tweed. Diamond Ross added two points for the Wolves.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Stephens 66, Fred T. Foard 57
The Indians earned their first road victory of the season with a nine-point triumph over the Tigers on Monday in Newton. St. Stephens improved to 3-2 overall, while Foard fell to 1-1.
Alexander Central 47, Lincolnton 37
The Cougars led 12-9 after the first quarter but trailed 19-15 at halftime before rallying in the second half of a 10-point win over the Wolves on Monday in Taylorsville. Jem Lowrance and Maddox Kerley led Alexander Central (2-1) with 11 and 10 points, respectively, while Jamison Benfield had seven, Zach Herman had six, Grove Lowrance had five, Zach Wooten and Avery Cook had three apiece and Evan Presnell had two.
The Wolves (1-1) got eight points each from DeJarris Gash and Davis Groom and seven apiece from Connor Williams, Ben Motz and Amontre Finger.
