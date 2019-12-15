The Bunker Hill girls basketball team defeated Draughn in both teams’ Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference opener on Friday in Valdese, winning 56-44 to improve to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in league play. The game was tied at 10-all after the first quarter, but the Bears led at halftime and the end of the third period on their way to a 12-point victory.
Bunker Hill shot 13 of 18 at the free-throw line down the stretch and used a 9-0 second-half run to pull away from the Wildcats (4-5, 0-1). The Bears’ Addison Wray was held to only 10 points in the contest, while Draughn was paced by 15 points from Ella Abernathy.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Caldwell 62, Hibriten 34
The Spartans led 14-3 at the end of the opening quarter, 26-13 at halftime and 41-21 through three periods on Friday in Hudson, knocking off their Caldwell County rivals for the second time this winter as they moved to 6-0. South Caldwell’s last winning streak of at least six games came in 2016, when it collected seven straight victories.
Faith Curtis finished with a game-high 16 points for the Spartans, with Taylor Austin adding 13 and Catherine Huggins (11) and Olivia Miller (10) also reaching double figures. Meanwhile, the Panthers (1-6) were led by six points from Casey Vaught and five from Abby Reeves.
East Burke 55, Mountain Heritage 45
The Cavaliers earned a 10-point win over the team that eliminated them from the 2A state playoffs last year on Friday in Icard, outscoring the defending state champions 20-9 in the second quarter to take control of the contest. East Burke (4-2) received 16 points from Ashlyn Stilwell, 14 from Riley Haas and 13 from Graleigh Hildebran in the victory.
Mountain Heritage (3-4) was led by a game-high 19 points from Hannah Tipton, while Hailey Evans added 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Draughn 81, Bunker Hill 63
The Wildcats beat the Bears in both teams’ Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference opener on Friday in Valdese, receiving a game-high 25 points from Daylin Pritchard. Draughn (5-2 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) also got 14 points and 11 rebounds from Nick Chrisco, whose rare 3-pointer keyed a 16-0 Wildcats run that began in the second quarter and continued into the third.
Bunker Hill (6-2, 0-1) led 23-21 at the end of the opening quarter, but was outscored in each of the final three periods as it suffered its third consecutive loss.
Hibriten 61, South Caldwell 50
The Panthers moved to 6-0 this season thanks to an 11-point victory over the Spartans on Friday in Hudson. On the other side, South Caldwell fell to 1-6 as it dropped its fourth game in a row.
Mountain Heritage 74, East Burke 53
The Cougars cruised to a 21-point win over the Cavaliers on Friday in Icard, receiving 22 points from Justus Shelton as they improved to 3-0 on the year. Nathaniel Ledford added 18 points for Mountain Heritage, which also got 10 points apiece from Lucas Jenkins and Callin Randolph.
Christian Smith led East Burke (3-4) with 14 points, while Trey Ward and Micah Chrisco each scored eight.
West Caldwell 80, Highland Tech 35
The Warriors overwhelmed the Rams on Friday in Lenoir, upping their record to 7-0 in the process. Highland Tech is now 0-6 and has lost nine straight contests dating back to last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.