The Hickory girls basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 56-32 win over Statesville on Friday at home, upping its record to 2-1 this winter.
On the other side, the Greyhounds dropped their second straight game to fall to 1-3 on the year.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Caldwell 37, Patton 35
The Spartans remained unbeaten at 5-0 with a two-point victory over the Panthers on Friday in Hudson. Faith Curtis was the only South Caldwell player to reach double figures as she finished with 15 points.
Patton (0-3) was paced by a game-high 23 points from Reece Fisher.
Alexander Central 66, Lincolnton 29
The Cougars captured a comfortable win over the Wolves on Friday in Lincolnton, getting a game-high 14 points from Gracie Harrington. Teagen Pennell and Karly Fairchild each added 12 points for Alexander Central (3-1).
Lincolnton (0-3) was led by 11 points from Haley Morris.
Freedom 58, East Burke 45
The Patriots turned a narrow 26-25 lead at the half into a double-digit victory on Friday in Icard, receiving 15 points from Blakely Crooks. Josie Hise added 12 points for Freedom (4-0).
The Cavaliers (3-2) were led by 12 points from Ashlyn Stilwell and 10 from Riley Haas.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hickory 71, Statesville 59
The Red Tornadoes moved to 2-0 with a 12-point win over the Greyhounds on Friday in Hickory. Statesville is now 3-1 on the season.
West Caldwell 66, Bandys 48
The Warriors improved to 5-0 following their fifth consecutive double-digit win on Friday in Catawba. The Trojans dropped to 1-2 for the second time in three years after starting 4-0 last winter.
Patton 51, South Caldwell 44
The Panthers outscored the Spartans in each of the final three quarters en route to a seven-point victory on Friday in Hudson. Patton moved to 2-1, while South Caldwell fell to 1-4.
Lincolnton 60, Alexander Central 55
The Wolves topped the Cougars in a close contest on Friday in Lincolnton, with Davis Grooms scoring 23 points to lead all scorers. Ben Motz added 11 points for Lincolnton (2-1), while Amontre Finger had 10.
Jem Lowrance was the leading scorer for Alexander Central (2-2) with 20 points, while Evan Presnell had 14 and Maddox Kerley added 11.
Freedom 80, East Burke 58
The Patriots led 19-18 after the first quarter, 44-34 at halftime and 64-47 through three periods on their way to a 22-point win over the Cavaliers on Friday in Icard. Bradley Davis and James Freeman scored 25 and 22 points, respectively, while Ben Tolbert chipped in 11 for Freedom (4-0).
East Burke (2-3) was led by 15 points from Logan Shuford and 12 from Luke Coble.
WRESTLING
South Caldwell finishes 1-2 at Maiden quad; Blue Devils go 0-3
The Blue Devils hosted a quad match against South Caldwell, Cox Mill and R-S Central on Friday in Maiden, losing all three of their matches. Maiden lost to Cox Mill by a 60-21 final, R-S Central by a 78-6 score and South Caldwell by a 40-39 tally.
Winning wrestlers for the Blue Devils (2-6) against Cox Mill were Nathaniel Poovey (126 pounds; third-period pin), Tyrus Cobb (132; 5-0 decision), Dorian Craiver (170; second-period pin) and Jesse Hewitt (195; forfeit), while Maiden’s only victorious grappler against R-S Central was Poovey (126; first-period pin).
In the match against South Caldwell, the Blue Devils received wins from Miranda Valerio (106; first-period pin), Landon Bradley (120; forfeit), Poovey (126; second-period pin), Cobb (132; first-period pin), Ethan Bentley (145; 13-11 sudden victory), Craiver (170; first-period pin) and Hewitt (195; second-period pin).
As for South Caldwell, it lost 39-37 to Cox Mill and 66-18 to R-S Central in addition to the 40-39 victory over Maiden.
Winning wrestlers for the Spartans (8-7) against Cox Mill were Josh Voelkel (285; pin), Josh McBurney (106; 4-1 decision), Andrew Clark (138; 11-3 major decision), Ben Shore (160; pin), Jaxsen Wilkerson (170; pin), CJ Crawford (182; pin) and Preston Morgan (195; forfeit).
South Caldwell added three wins against R-S Central as McBurney (113; second-period pin), Dalton Chatman (126; first-period pin) and Voelkel (285; second-period pin) were all victorious, while the Spartans’ wins in the victory over Maiden came from Justin Chester (220; 9-1 major decision), Voelkel (285; forfeit), McBurney (113; first-period pin), Clark (138; forfeit), Anthony Romero (152; second-period pin), Shore (160; first-period pin) and Crawford (182; first-period pin).
