The Fred T. Foard wrestling team swept a home quad match on Wednesday in Newton, slipping past Enka 34-31 and defeating Mallard Creek and North Gaston by respective scores of 65-5 and 64-9.
The Tigers, who are now 7-0 this season, won six bouts against Enka. William Auton (106 pounds; pin), Ian Willis (113; pin), Dawson Cody (120; 13-2 major decision), Jamie Richard (126; pin), Landon Foor (195; pin) and Mo McAfee (285; pin) were the victorious grapplers for Foard, which lost eight bouts against the Jets but was only pinned twice.
Against Mallard Creek, Foard received wins from Auton (106; pin), Willis (113; 9-6 decision), Cody (120; pin), Richard (126; 15-0 technical fall), Zane Birtchet (132; 15-3 major decision), Braden Wharton (138; 19-8 major decision), Conner Weaver (145; pin), Justin Whalen (152; 11-8 decision), David Weaver (160; 11-2 major decision), Jacob Belton (182; pin), Foor (195; pin), Dylan Smith (220; pin) and McAfee (285; pin).
In the win over North Gaston, the Tigers got victories from Auton (106; 4-0 decision), Willis (113; forfeit), Richard (126; forfeit), Birtchet (132; 11-4 decision), Wharton (138; pin), Dalton Jackson (145; forfeit), Whalen (152; 13-4 major decision), David Weaver (160; forfeit), Evan Steiger (170; pin), Foor (182; pin), Belton (195; pin) and McAfee (220; forfeit).
WRESTLING
South Caldwell earns 2 wins at Lincolnton quad
The Spartans finished with a 2-1 record during a quad match on Wednesday in Lincolnton, upping their season mark to 7-5 following wins over Ashbrook (63-16) and Cherryville (51-21) and a loss to the host Wolves (42-36).
South Caldwell’s victory over Ashbrook included wins from Brighton Deal (106; first-period pin), Jonah McBurney (113; second-period pin), Tyler Queen (120; forfeit), Abby Phillips (126; forfeit), Andrew Clark (138; 8-4 decision), Josue Dickerson (145; first-period pin), Jaxsen Wilkerson (170; third-period pin), CJ Crawford (182; forfeit), Preston Morgan (195; forfeit), Justin Chester (220; forfeit) and Josh Voelkel (285; first-period pin).
Against Cherryville, the Spartans’ winning grapplers were McBurney (106; second-period pin), Deal (113; forfeit), Phillips (126; second-period pin), Jade Hutto (132; forfeit), Clark (138; 8-7 decision), Wilkerson (170; first-period pin), Morgan (195; first-period pin), Chester (220; third-period pin) and Voelkel (285; first-period pin).
As for the loss to Lincolnton, it included victories from McBurney (106; first-period pin), Deal (113; forfeit), Ben Shore (160; second-period pin), Wilkerson (170; second-period pin), Crawford (182; 2-1 decision), Chester (220; 5-2 decision) and Voelkel (285; first-period pin).
SWIMMING
Foard wins 5 events during Patton meet
The Tigers took first place in five races during Wednesday’s meet involving Avery County and host Patton at the Morganton Aquatic Center. Team-wise, Foard received a win from the foursome of Dylan Haas, Nicolas Johnston, Ethan McCosh and Riley Hampton in the boys’ 200-yard medley relay (1:54.59), while the quartet of Hampton, Josh Gragg, Owen Byass and Haas added a victory in the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay (4:24.47).
McCosh won the boys’ 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:33.67 and the boys’ 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.03, with Haas emerging victorious in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke after posting a time of 1:08.34.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Stephens 51, Bandys 41
The Indians won each of the first three quarters before matching the Trojans in the final period on Wednesday in Catawba. Joselin Turner led St. Stephens (2-4) with a game-high 15 points, while Elizabeth Sumpter added 13, Ella Pilkenton had nine and Ryleigh Rhodes finished with eight.
Bandys (2-1) was paced by 12 points from Logan Dutka, nine from Toni Laney and eight apiece from Macy Rummage and Laci Paul.
Newton-Conover 79, Foard 39
The Red Devils cruised past the Tigers on Wednesday in Newton, grabbing a 26-5 lead after the first quarter and leading 37-13 at halftime and 58-27 through three periods before winning by a 40-point final margin. Newton-Conover improved to 3-1 following its second victory in as many nights.
Foard dropped its second consecutive game and is now 1-2 on the season.
South Caldwell 36, Hibriten 13
The Spartans remained undefeated at 4-0 with a 23-point win over the Panthers on Wednesday in Lenoir. Taylor Austin had 11 points for South Caldwell, with Olivia Miller adding nine and Catherine Huggins chipping in six.
Hibriten (0-3) was led by five points from Felice Simmons.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bandys 80, St. Stephens 78
The Trojans survived a close contest against the Indians on Wednesday in Catawba for their first win this winter. Bandys is now 1-1, while St. Stephens is 3-3.
Newton-Conover 75, Foard 55
The Red Devils trailed 17-16 at the end of the opening quarter before outscoring the Tigers 49-28 over the next two periods in a 20-point victory on Wednesday in Newton. Newton-Conover moved to 3-1, while Foard fell to 1-2.
Hibriten 47, South Caldwell 44
The Panthers beat the Spartans in a tight game on Wednesday in Lenoir, improving to 2-0 this season. On the other side, South Caldwell dropped to 1-3.
