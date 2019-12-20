The Freedom girls basketball team cruised past Draughn on Wednesday in Morganton, winning by a 70-31 final to improve to 7-0 this winter. Viasha Tate scored a career-high 21 points for the Patriots off the bench, adding a team-high six rebounds with three steals.
Josie Hise and Blaikley Crooks scored 11 points apiece for Freedom, which also received 10 points from Jayda Glass, eight from Danisha Hemphill and seven from Christena Rhone.
The Wildcats (4-6) were led by eight points from Hailey Kincaid and six each from Haley Lowman and Bailey Shuping. Ella Abernathy chipped in five points for Draughn.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 53, Patton 47
The Cougars overcame a 15-8 deficit after the first quarter by outscoring the Panthers in each of the final three periods on Wednesday in Taylorsville. Sydney Hayes had 14 points for Alexander Central (5-3), while Gracie Harrington added 13 and Chesney Stikeleather finished with 10.
Patton (2-6) got a game-high 16 points from Reece Fisher to go with 10 from Nevaeh Duckworth.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Freedom 91, Draughn 66
The Patriots led 27-10 after the opening quarter, 45-27 at halftime and 74-49 through three frames on Wednesday in Morganton. Bradley Davis was the game’s leading scorer with 30 points, while James Freeman added 22 for Freedom (7-0) to go with 15 from Que Garner.
The Wildcats (5-3) were paced by 26 points from Daylin Pritchard, 16 from Denver Treadway and 11 from Isaac Walker.
Alexander Central 66, Patton 58
The Cougars received 19 points from Evan Presnell in an eight-point win over the Panthers on Wednesday in Taylorsville. Presnell made all seven of his shots from the field and was 4 of 4 from 3-point range, while Maddox Kerley added 18 points and Jem Lowrance finished with 13 for Alexander Central (4-4).
Patton (5-3) was led by a game-high 24 points from Caleb Castle, while Finn Rigsbee chipped in 15.
SWIMMING
Patton girls, Freedom boys win Burke County meet
The four Burke County teams participated in a swim meet on Wednesday at the Morganton Aquatic Center. Patton took first place on the girls’ side with 133 total points, while Draughn (105), Freedom (75) and East Burke (50) finished second through fourth, respectively.
On the boys’ side, Freedom was first with 120 points. Patton took second with 96, Draughn was third with 84 and East Burke came in fourth with 66.
The Panthers won the most events, notching 10 victories. The foursome of Grace Lucas, Emma Sacchetti, Kadira McClure and Caroline Lucas finished first in the girls’ 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:04.23 and first in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:48.92, while individual winners were Grace Lucas in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle (2:14.63) and the girls’ 500-yard freestyle (5:58.67), Caroline Lucas in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley (2:25.22) and the girls’ 100-yard freestyle (56.87), Kadira McClure in the girls’ 100-yard butterfly (1:04.34) and the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.27) and Mario Sacchetti in the boys’ 100-yard butterfly (55.30) and the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.73).
The Patriots finished first in eight events. The quartet of Jacob Dembski, Samuel Kuehnert, Emerson Miller and Nolan Miller won the boys’ 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:50.56, with Kuehnert, Kai Hawkins, Emerson Miller and Nolan Miller adding a first-place time of 1:36.19 in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay. Additionally, Emerson Miller, Austin Hunt, Dembski and Hawkins finished first in the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:04.03.
Individually, Freedom’s winners were Kuehnert in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle (1:58.76), Nolan Miller in the boys’ 200-yard individual medley (2:16.39) and the boys’ 100-yard freestyle (52.64) and Riley Carswell in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle (26.62) and the girls’ 100-yard backstroke (1:08.90).
The Wildcats finished first in three events, as Jaxon Smith won the boys’ 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.36, Jake Hudson won the boys’ 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:10.50 and the foursome of Magdolynn Reasoner, Abby Wood, Gunnar Hudson and Rachel Wood won the girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:35.27.
The only victory for the Cavaliers came from Alex Lennex, who posted a winning time of 5:54.73 in the boys’ 500-yard freestyle.
