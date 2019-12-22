The Hibriten boys basketball team jumped out to a 30-12 lead after the first quarter on Friday in Lenoir and never looked back, defeating Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe Draughn by a 79-60 final in the Panthers’ first league contest of the season. Hibriten (7-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) was led by Avery Keller’s game-high 24 points, with Daren Perry and Nordre Battle adding 20 and 15, respectively.
On the other side, the Wildcats (5-4, 1-1) received 20 points from Daylin Pritchard and 19 from Isaac Walker. Denver Treadway chipped in 10 for Draughn.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 44, North Iredell 35
The Raiders were able to keep things close, but the Cougars ultimately emerged victorious in nonconference action on Friday in Olin. Evan Presnell finished with 13 points for Alexander Central (5-4), while Maddox Kerley scored eight and Dalton Stikeleather and Zach Herman added six apiece.
North Iredell (4-6) got 15 points from Jackson Hawkins and nine from John Jackson.
Hickory 73, Statesville 66
The state’s second-ranked 2A squad according to MaxPreps.com, the Red Tornadoes moved to 7-0 on the season with a nonconference victory over the Greyhounds on Friday in Statesville. Meanwhile, Statesville fell to 6-3 after losing to Hickory for the second time this winter.
Freedom 100, St. Stephens 57
The Patriots reached the century mark on Friday in Morganton, building a 30-22 advantage at the end of the opening quarter before leading 61-39 at halftime and 81-48 after three periods. Freedom (8-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) was paced by Bradley Davis’ 36 points, while Que Rice scored 17 and Que Garner chipped in 16.
Zane McPherson was the Indians’ leading scorer with 17 points, while Will Rose finished with 14. Dayton Anderson added eight points for St. Stephens (3-7, 0-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Draughn 58, Hibriten 17
The Wildcats were too much for the Panthers on Friday in Lenoir, grabbing a 41-point victory over their Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference opponents to send them to 1-7 overall and 0-1 in league play. After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Hibriten trailed 35-9 at the half and 53-12 entering the final frame.
Draughn (5-6, 1-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) was led by 16 points from Abby Parker and 11 each from Hailey Kincaid and Ella Abernathy.
Alexander Central 55, North Iredell 27
The Cougars outscored the Raiders in every quarter and held them to single digits in each period on their way to a 28-point nonconference win on Friday in Olin. Chesney Stikeleather finished with a game-high 15 points for Alexander Central (6-3), which also got eight points apiece from Sydney Hayes and Madeleine Jenkins.
Jewell Allen led North Iredell (2-8) with six points, while Emily Myers and Skylin Guill tallied five apiece.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Hickory 50, Statesville 39{/span}
Friday’s nonconference tilt in Statesville went to the visiting Red Tornadoes, who led 15-12 after the first quarter, 26-20 at halftime and 37-32 after three periods. Hickory is now 6-2 overall, while the Greyhounds are 1-8.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Freedom 61, St Stephens 20{/span}
The Patriots cruised past the Indians on Friday in Morganton, winning by double digits for the seventh straight game. Josie Hise led all scorers with 18 points, with Freedom (8-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) also receiving 17 points and 11 rebounds from Blaikley Crooks and 14 points from Danisha Hemphill.
St. Stephens (2-8, 0-1) turned the ball over 34 times, with the Patriots recording 24 steals to hand the Indians their fourth consecutive defeat.
