The Fred T. Foard girls basketball team staged a remarkable comeback during Wednesday’s road game against Maiden, overcoming an 18-point halftime deficit in a 54-50 win over its county rivals. The Tigers (4-2) trailed 11-4 after the first quarter and 33-15 at the half before outscoring the Blue Devils 21-8 in the third period and 18-9 in the final frame.
Maiden (1-5) suffered its third straight loss, all by seven points or less.
Girls basketball
Bunker Hill 57, Bandys 43
The Bears rallied from a nine-point deficit after the first quarter, outscoring the Trojans in each of the final three periods on their way to a 14-point win on Wednesday in Claremont. Bunker Hill (5-2) received 13 points from Faith Isenhour and 12 apiece from Addison Wray and Madison Stotts.
Bandys (3-2) was paced by 17 points from Logan Dutka, 11 from Toni Laney and nine from Laci Paul.
Hickory 61, Lincolnton 16
The Red Tornadoes led 22-2 at the end of the opening quarter, 42-6 at halftime and 52-12 through three periods in a 45-point victory over the Wolves on the road Wednesday. Hickory improved to 4-1, while Lincolnton dropped to 0-4.
Draughn 53,
St. Stephens 44
Abby Parker’s 21 points led the Wildcats to a nine-point win over the Indians on Wednesday in Hickory. Hailey Lowman added 12 points for Draughn (4-4).
St. Stephens (2-7) got 12 points from Ella Pilkenton and eight apiece from Adri Tomlinson and Joselin Turner.
Patton 59,
Alexander Central 40
The Panthers were too much for the Cougars on Wednesday in Morganton, outscoring them 52-25 over the last three quarters after falling behind 15-7 at the end of the first period. Patton (2-3) received a game-high 21 points from Reece Fisher, while Zakiah King added 17.
Alexander Central (3-3) was led by 14 points from Teagan Pennell, with Gracie Harrington chipping in seven.
Boys basketball
Maiden 58, Fred T. Foard 44
The Blue Devils won every quarter on Wednesday in Maiden, defeating the Tigers for the second straight week. Maiden moved to 3-3, while Fred T. Foard fell to 2-4.
Bandys 72, Bunker Hill 61
The Trojans led 18-14 after the first quarter, 37-29 at halftime and 52-47 at the end of three periods on Wednesday in Claremont. Bandys improved to 2-4, while Bunker Hill dropped to 2-5.
Draughn 83,
St. Stephens 76
The Wildcats outlasted the Indians in overtime on Wednesday in Hickory, outscoring the hosts 13-7 in the extra session to move to 4-2 on the season. St. Stephens lost its fourth consecutive contest as it fell to 3-6.
Patton 57,
Alexander Central 43
The Panthers built a 14-5 lead after the first quarter and led throughout on their way to a 14-point victory over the Cougars on Wednesday in Morganton. Patton (4-1) was paced by Jackson Vance’s game-high 21 points, with Bryson Holsclaw adding 16 and Chris Lytle scoring 11.
Alexander Central (3-3) received seven points apiece from Evan Presnell and Jem Lowrance.
