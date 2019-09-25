The Fred T. Foard boys soccer team defeated conference rival West Iredell 3-2 in overtime on the road Monday.
Korbin Proctor, Jordan Del and Irvin Villa each scored for the Tigers (7-1-3 overall, 3-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference). Drew Simmons completed two assists.
The Warriors fell to 2-6-2 overall and 1-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
BOYS SOCCER
Newton-Conover 8 West Lincoln 1
Newton-Conover defeated West Lincoln 8-1 on Monday in Newton to remain undefeated in conference play. The Red Devils moved to 8-1-1 overall and 3-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
The Rebels dropped to 4-5-1 overall and 0-3 in the South Fork 2A.
Watauga 2, Hickory 1
Jose Vallecillos scored the single goal for Hickory as it fell to Watauga on the road Monday. The Red Tornadoes dropped to 7-3-3 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
The Pioneers improved to 6-4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.
West Caldwell 9 Bunker Hill 1
After trailing by just one after the first half, Bunker Hill gave up seven goals to West Caldwell in the second half of Monday’s match in Lenoir. The Bears fell to 3-5 overall and 0-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
The Warriors moved to 6-2-1 overall and 3-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
Lincolnton 5, Bandys 0
Bandys fell in a conference match against Lincolnton on the road Monday. The Trojans now sit at 3-6 overall and 1-2 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
The Wolves improved to 5-3 overall and 1-2 in the South Fork 2A.
North Iredell 2 St. Stephens 0
St. Stephens lost to North Iredell in a nonconference game on the road Monday. The Indians are now 3-3-2 overall.
Alexander Central 2 Freedom 1
Alexander Central defeated Freedom in a conference matchup on Monday in Morganton. The Cougars rose to 5-4-2 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
The Patriots dropped to 6-5-1 overall and 0-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.
East Burke 11, Draughn 0
East Burke shut out Draughn to win its first conference game of the season on Monday in Icard. Antony Salgado Rodriguez scored three goals for the Cavaliers and Brandon Pruett added two more. Micah Chrisco had four assists and Rodriguez finished with two. Garrett Pitts had five saves for East Burke (3-6-1 overall, 1-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A).
The Wildcats are now 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
South Caldwell 9, McDowell 0
South Caldwell shut out McDowell in a conference game on Monday in Marion. The Spartans moved to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
The Titans remained winless at 0-9 overall and 0-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.
Lake Norman Charter 6, Maiden 0
The Blue Devils couldn't get anything going in a loss to Lake Norman Charter on Monday in Maiden. Maiden fell to 3-6 overall and 1-2 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
The Knights picked up their first victory of the season and are now 1-7 overall and 1-2 in the South Fork 2A.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fred T. Foard 9, West Iredell 0
Fred T. Foard was undefeated across all matchups in its contest against West Iredell on the road Monday. In singles, Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-0), Claire Boger (6-0, 6-0), Hannah Cummings (6-0, 6-0), Adia Livert (6-0, 6-1), Maddie Gee (6-0, 6-0) and Tori Lutz (6-0, 6-1) scored for the Tigers (11-0 overall, 4-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference).
In doubles, the teams of Wolgemuth and Cummings (8-0), Boger and Maddie Hetzel (8-1) and Gee and Lutz (8-3) each added one point for Foard, which dropped West Iredell to 1-6-1 overall and 0-2-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
South Caldwell 6, Hickory 3
Hickory fell to South Caldwell on Monday in a conference matchup in Hudson. In singles, Nicole Kozischek (6-1, 6-1) and Jonellis Heredia (6-3, 6-1) scored for the Red Tornadoes (2-7 overall, 1-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference).
In doubles, the team of Kozischek and Finley Lefevers (8-0) added one more point.
For South Caldwell (7-1, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A), singles players Taylor Austin (6-1, 6-4), Graci Neff (6-3, 6-1), Ysabella Villacorte (6-1, 6-1) and Gwyneth Frye (6-0, 6-1) were victorious. The doubles teams of Molly Hagerty and Austin (8-2) and Neff and Nathaly Lopez (8-2) also earned wins.
Alexander Central 9, St. Stephens 0
Alexander Central shut out St. Stephens in a conference matchup on Monday in Taylorsville. In singles, Hannah Maltba (6-1, 6-0), Kristin Ratliff (6-3, 6-2), Emma Maltba (6-2, 6-0), Caeley Arney (6-0, 6-2), Caroline Wills (6-1, 6-1) and Mackenzie Harper (5-7, 6-4, 10-8) each scored for the Cougars (8-4 overall, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference).
In doubles, the teams of Emma Maltba and Hannah Maltba (8-1), Ratliff and Arney (8-3) and Wills and Cassidy Caskaddon (6-3) each earned a point for Alexander Central.
St. Stephens fell to 4-8 overall and 0-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.
Draughn 6, East Burke 3
Draughn defeated East Burke 6-3 in a conference matchup on Monday. The Wildcats rise to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
The Cavaliers fall to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
Hibriten 7, Patton 2
Hibriten defeated Patton on Monday in Morganton to rise to 3-8 overall and 2-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
The Panthers dropped to 2-4 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Stephens 3, Newton-Conover 0
St. Stephens defeated Newton-Conover in three sets (25-13, 25-17, 25-17) on Monday in Newton. The Indians moved to 7-5 overall.
The Red Devils fell to 4-6 overall following the nonconference game.
Alexander Central 3, Freedom 1
Alexander Central defeated Freedom with scores of 20-25, 25-11, 25-11, 25-8 in a conference game on Monday in Morganton. The Cougars improved to 6-8 overall and 2-4 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Freedom fell to 2-8 overall and 1-5 in the conference.
East Burke 3, Draughn 0
East Burke defeated Draughn with scores of 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 on Monday in Icard. Erica Clontz had 20 kills and three aces for the Cavaliers (10-2 overall, 5-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference). Graleigh Hildebran completed 21 assists and four kills and Erin Newton finished with 12 assists and two kills.
Draughn is now 9-5 overall and 4-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
McDowell 3, South Caldwell 0
Makenna Parkins had eight kills and six digs for McDowell as it shut out South Caldwell with scores of 25-13, 25-12, 25-13 on Monday in Marion. McDowell moved to 7-4 overall and 3-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
South Caldwell fell to 3-11 overall and 1-6 in the conference.
Patton 3, Hibriten 0
Patton shut out Hibriten in a conference match with scores of 25-11, 25-19, 25-5 on Monday in Morganton. Patton improved to 10-4 overall and 3-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Hibriten fell to 2-13 overall and 1-6 in the conference.
Watauga 3, Hickory 0
The Red Tornadoes lost for the third time in their past five matches with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-15 defeat on the road Monday. Hickory’s first conference loss of the season dropped it to 9-4 overall and 5-1 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play.
Watauga improved to 13-0 overall and 6-0 in conference action.
