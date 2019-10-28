20191029_hdr_news_conoverwreck_p1

A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a two-vehicle accident at a Conover intersection on Friday.

Dustin Hollis, 26, of Hiddenite was travelling south on Thornburg Drive NE and collided with a Honda passenger car driven by Pedro Montoya, 48, of Claremont at the westbound Interstate 40 ramp intersection, according to a press release from the Conover Police Department.

Montoya was traveling west on Thornburg Drive from Interstate 40.

Hollis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. Montoya was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation as of Monday.

