HIDDENITE - A day filled with hands-on arts and heritage activities is planned for the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s 38th annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts. The arts and cultural heritage festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, on Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebration of the Arts is a free-admission street festival that features arts and cultural heritage activities for all ages.
Celebration of the Arts has four live performance stages featuring diverse offerings in music and dance.
Centered on the lawn of the Lucas Mansion, Celebration’s popular Art in Action area will provide opportunities for hands on creativity, make and take crafts, and storytelling.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org
