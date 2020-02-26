Long View Police officers arrested a Hickory woman on a misdemeanor charge that was upgraded to a felony charge after they found drugs on her during booking.

Salliane Rudisill, 43, of Hickory, was arrested at her residence on Feb. 24 and charged with a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from Long View Police Department.

The search was conducted by Long View Police with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.

Rudisill was given a $1,000 secured bond and taken to the Catawba County Detention Facility.

During the booking process, officers discovered controlled substances hidden on her. Rudisill was then charged with a felony possession of controlled substance and given an additional secured bond of $10,000.

