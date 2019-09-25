A Hickory woman was arrested on Sept. 18 for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to a Sept. 24 press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Tracy Lynn Kilpatrick, 29, was found with methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a gun during a traffic stop on Oxford School Road, the release said. She was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Kilpatrick was also served with an outstanding warrant for larceny out of Caldwell County. She was issued a $12,000 secured bond, and had a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Sept. 19.

