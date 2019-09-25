A Hickory woman was arrested on Sept. 18 for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to a Sept. 24 press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
Tracy Lynn Kilpatrick, 29, was found with methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a gun during a traffic stop on Oxford School Road, the release said. She was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
Kilpatrick was also served with an outstanding warrant for larceny out of Caldwell County. She was issued a $12,000 secured bond, and had a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Sept. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.