The race for the Ward 1 Hickory City Council seat is the only one without an incumbent.
Councilman Brad Lail, who has held the seat since 2001, is not seeking election.
Three candidates — Carmen Eckard, Tony Wood and Dustin Strickland — have filed to fill the empty seat.
The three candidates responded to questionnaires asking about their background, qualifications and top priorities, among other issues.
Here’s what the candidates had to say: Carmen Eckard
Age: 37
Occupation: Publisher of Foothills Digest and manager of Eckard Photographic
Education: I graduated cum laude from Appalachian State University, as a Teaching Fellow with a degree in theatre arts education.
Current and previous political/community involvement: I served as an ex-officio board member of the Catawba Chamber of Commerce in 2018, and I am a member of three regional chambers.
For the last two years, until the end of July in 2019, I served on the board of the Henry River Preservation Fund.
I was the 2017 winner of the Edison Competition, a local entrepreneur contest. I am also an original member of the new Founders Meetup.
I’ve also participated in political/community issues, like producing the play “Almost, Maine” with students from Maiden High School after their school canceled it.
The magazine I produce, Foothills Digest, is also community based, and it gives me the opportunity to work with many, many local organizations, highlighting them to the larger region we are part of.
The magazine I produce, Foothills Digest, is also community based, and it gives me the opportunity to work with many, many local organizations, highlighting them to the larger region we are part of.
What qualities and experiences do you have that will make you an effective member of council?
I am bold and almost fearless.
I’ve spent my adult life speaking out about problems I see and working to fix them.
I am also fair, known for listening to both sides of any argument and finding common ground. I work well with people from both sides of the aisle. Anyone willing to have a rational conversation will find me good to talk with.
My career experiences are also a big part of what makes me perfectly suited for this job. As a regional magazine publisher, I am constantly exposed to the best this whole region has to offer. I see the way Hickory shines, and I’ve been highlighting those ways for two years. I also see the issues we have, and I see some of the other municipalities we work with solving those problems.
I know I can be of assistance as we look for the solutions that will carry us forward.
Working with Eckard Photographic for 15 years has also provided a wealth of experience. As a commercial photography business, we’ve been honored to see inside countless local businesses, and I feel we have a unique and deep understanding of the city and the industry here.
For two years, my husband and I operated the city’s marketing website www.hickorywellcrafted.com, which allowed us to interview and photograph dozens of additional businesses and business people in the area, and gave us a sneak peek at the operations of the city.
We see a lot of issues with the way things are done here, and I think I am uniquely qualified to address the issues I see.
What would your top priority be if elected to council?
I don’t feel that most of Hickory is being properly represented. Or at least, when I talk with people, they tell me explicitly that they do not feel represented.
I believe it is the job of a government representative to actually listen to their constituents and represent them. My top priority will always be listening to the people of Hickory, thoughtfully considering their problem, then speaking BOLDLY for them, so that their problems may be solved.
I will not make my voting decisions based only on my opinion. I will make my decisions based on what my constituents want and need.
What is the biggest problem facing Hickory? Why is it the biggest problem and what solution(s) would you support?
I see two very large and connected problems.
The first is the stagnation of wages for our working class. We need to make sure that the economic growth we foster helps all of our residents, not just the ones at the top of the metaphorical ladder.
We need to keep working to bring businesses here while increasing the educational opportunities for our workforce. Coupled with our high rent and lack of affordable housing, we’re facing an incredible homeless problem.
That problem is huge for both the homeless and the people living here, and it must be addressed before it balloons any further. Every day 265 homeless people eat at our Soup Kitchen. That’s a large population of homeless, and we need to have better communication between everyone that is helping the homeless, and end the duplication of services that makes Hickory an attractive destination for folks facing homelessness.
A very large-scale organization effort needs to happen, and I’m willing to be at the forefront of that effort.
Do you believe the city council does a good job of understanding and responding to the needs and concerns of residents? If yes, why and if no, why not? Please include specific examples.
Not particularly.
I’ve always had my needs responded to but many of the people I speak with are not having that experience.
One only has to drive around parts of our town, like the southwestern parts, to see that they are covered in kudzu and not well-kept. There are a lot of lower income people in our area and they feel they are being ignored, while they look at millions being spent in areas that won’t improve their life.
The bond initiative is a good example of this. I’m hearing many complaints that the majority of the bond money is going to areas that are already nice, and making things better in the places that they weren’t bad to begin with.
Residents are also quite concerned about our infrastructure. With sinkholes opening up at a truly alarming rate, a crumbing sewage system and a lack of sidewalks in many places, I can understand their concerns. What good is a fancy City Walk if whole sections of town are literally falling apart?
I personally like the projects, and do think they will add value to the town at large, but I understand the frustration that many people are feeling.
When people complain that Ridgeview is not being served, they are told that the bond money is bringing them a Book Walk, but I haven’t spoken to a single person in that community who thinks that’s a good substitute for actual improvements in their neighborhood.
Hickory is working for people with money. But it truly isn’t working for everyone else.
Are you satisfied with the way the city spends taxpayer money? If yes, why and if not, why not? Please include specific examples.
No.
Our sewers are some of the oldest in the state and our storm water system is so inadequate that sink holes open up regularly.
We have a sinkhole that sits unrepaired after almost 20 years.
Many parts of town have no lighting or no sidewalks and kudzu is actually eating up Hickory.
I understand that bond money must be spent on bond projects, but it’s hard to accept substandard upkeep in huge sectors of the city when we know how many millions are being spent downtown and on the lake.
I’ve likened this to putting lipstick on a pig. We have to fix our infrastructure, and we have to provide a basic level of care to all city property, even if it’s in the parts of town that leadership doesn’t live.
Hickory needs to work for EVERYONE, and it isn’t.
Dustin Strickland
Age: 48
Occupation: Pharmaceutical regulatory affairs manager
Education: B.S. Pharmacy, University of Georgia
Current and previous political/community involvement: WNC Green Party volunteer work (community appearance, Asheville), 2015-17; Love is a Verb volunteer work (various, Catawba County), 2017-19
Candidate website/social media/contact info: My campaign website is dustinstrickland.org; FB: www.facebook.com/StricklandWard1HKY/; email: dustin@dustinstrickland.org
What qualities and experiences do you have that will make you an effective member of council?
Throughout my career, a substantial part of my job has been interaction with regulatory agencies, which is something the mayor and council often do.
Part of my role at my current company is acting as the head of change control. I believe this experience will translate well to the role of councilman.
I am also familiar with the technical aspects of city council, having attended often over the past three years.
It is interesting to watch the progression of changes from the regional planning commission or with projects partnered with the county, such as the Trivium park or annexations, the planning board and BOC meetings, through ratification in council.
What would your top priority be if elected to council?
To minimize the displacement of residents who may be impacted by the bond implementation projects — City Walk, Riverwalk, Book Walk — and have some sort of housing assistance/affordable housing available to those who are.
What is the biggest problem facing Hickory? Why is it the biggest problem and what solution(s) would you support?
Housing becoming unaffordable for many.
In my own neighborhood, homes of my immediate neighbors have sold for over 35 percent more than the previous sale within the past 8 years, far outpacing typical pay raises or cost of living.
For homes closer to the city I have more concern as development along the tracts of the bond projects take place and scarcity becomes an issue.
We should work with WPCOG to incentivize affordable homes in new development.
I would also want to investigate marginal property tax rates for future increases to pay for new projects -higher value homes pay a higher rate for the portion in the higher bracket.
Do you believe the city council does a good job of understanding and responding to the needs and concerns of residents? If yes, why and if no, why not? Please include specific examples.
Within council chambers, council and staff are attentive and responsive to the immediate questions, and I have seen the same in some of the neighborhood association meetings.
I think many citizens just don’t know how to make such contact, or are prevented from doing so due to schedules.
Are you satisfied with the way the city spends taxpayer money? If yes, why and if not, why not? Please include specific examples.
The bond projects were approved by the citizens on the ballot, so that is not in scope of my reply.
However, there are times when the use of funds appears in the consent agenda, which is not up for public discussion (routine business), that I think warrant further discussion.
One example is the purchase of Hildebran’s sewer system (on) Dec. 19, 2017 for $500,000. The reason given was it was difficult for Hildebran to handle, but this purchase should have been discussed further.
Tony Wood
Age: 50
Occupation: Executive recruiter
Education: Appalachian State University, bachelor’s degree, business, graduated summa cum laude, University Honors, Walker College of Business Honors.
Current and previous political/community involvement:
City of Hickory Neighborhood College — Graduate
City of Hickory Parks & Recreation Commission — Member
City of Hickory Parks & Recreation Chairperson — Member
Catawba County Extension Master Gardener Program — Volunteer
Meals on Wheels Program — Volunteer
First United Methodist Church Parable Garden — Volunteer
Integrated Care of Greater Hickory — job prepara2on volunteer
Candidate website/social media/contact info:
www.facebook.com/tonywoodforhickory/
828-267-0799
What qualities and experiences do you have that will make you an effective member of council?
Involvement in the City of Hickory through Neighborhood College and Parks and Recreation Commission taught me about the City of Hickory’s government processes, how the city departments function and how to be an effective link between Hickory’s citizens, city council and city staff.
This knowledge and experience serves as a valuable foundation for being a member of council.
I have had amazing mentors in my life who have been such positive influences.
A few of the qualities that I developed under their guidance is to be thoughtful, to build productive relationships with others regardless of differences of opinions or beliefs and to embrace a positive approach to all situations. These qualities are essential to being a productive member of any team including city council.
After graduating from Appalachian State, I worked in finance for start-up and development stage technology companies and I was immersed in all facets of finance.
I have solid experience in budget processes, cost containment strategies, investment valuation and other areas of finance. This knowledge and experience enables me to understand the city’s fiscal policy and be an active participant and contributor in planning, managing and paying for the extensive public services that the city of Hickory provides to citizens.
What would your top priority be if elected to council?
The citizens of Hickory, by overwhelmingly passing the bond referendum, told the city that the bond projects are critical.
I have spent many hours meeting with citizens and asking them about their top priority for our city and I have consistently been told that citizens want the bond and grant projects completed on time and within budget.
As their representative, that makes it my top priority.
What is the biggest problem facing Hickory? Why is it the biggest problem and what solutions would you support?
Hickory and the surrounding region lost 45,000 jobs from 2001 to 2012 and talented workers and their families left Hickory to secure employment.
When businesses, their employees and their families leave, the tax base shrinks which jeopardizes the city’s ability to provide essential services and invest in infrastructure projects — water, sewer, roads — without placing more tax burden on current citizens.
It is imperative that we create jobs and a quality of life that will attract talented workers and their families to Hickory so that the tax base can be expanded and the city can continue to provide high quality services to citizens, invest in necessary infrastructure projects and secure the city’s future financial position.
The bond and grant projects are a key component of accomplishing this goal because the projects will create a vibrant community that will attract businesses, investment and talented workers to Hickory.
We are in the early stages of construction on the first two projects and the vision is already being validated: Corning bringing 110 jobs and $60 million in investment, ITM creating 137 jobs and $12 million in investment, developer’s investment in the old Clay Printing site.
The citizens of Hickory mandated that these projects be done; I support them and will continue to do so as a council member.
Do you believe the city council does a good job of understanding and responding to the needs and concerns of residents? If yes, why and if no, why not? Please include specific examples.
Yes.
Being involved in the city provides the opportunity to interact with city council and see how council listens to, and addresses citizens’ concerns. If I were not involved, I am unsure that I could provide an informed, supportable answer to this question.
I will share a recent example. I attended that Aug. 6 city council meeting and listened to a presentation about the HOPE program at Hickory Soup Kitchen and its incredible results in helping homeless individuals break the cycle of homelessness by securing jobs and obtaining housing and transportation. This program was made possible through the vision and hand work of Hickory Soup Kitchen and city council’s response to their request for support.
Are you satisfied with the way the city spends taxpayer money? If yes, why and if not, why not? Please include specific examples.
Yes.
The city of Hickory uses resources wisely and the results of Hickory’s participation in the N.C. Performance Measurement Project provide objective support. Hickory joined NCPMP in 1998 and 13 other cities participate in the program.
The purpose of the program is to compare performance in a variety of service areas and Hickory consistently outperforms other participating cities in areas of process efficiency and costs.
