The city of Hickory will be moving the electric vehicle charging stations on Union Square to allow crews to continue their work on the City Walk, according to a city press release.
The City Walk is the walking and biking path that will connect Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown.
The stations will be removed on Friday and could remain closed for at least a month, according to the release.
