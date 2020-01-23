The city of Hickory will use a $300,000 grant to build two affordable homes on a city-owned property on Third Street Place SW.
The Hickory City Council unanimously accepted the agreement with the Unifour Consortium housing program and Western Piedmont Council of Governments, which will administer the grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Grant funds will be used to build the homes at the city-owned vacant property at 932 Third St. Place SW.
The lot at that address would be divided into four lots, with the houses being located on two of those lots.
Community Development Manager Karen Dickerson showed two models for the homes.
One of the homes would be nearly 1,400 square feet and the other would be a little more than 1,200 square feet.
The city is working with Raleigh-based firm Tightline Designs for the design of the homes.
Dickerson said the city was hoping to sell the houses for around $139,000 each.
Speaking after the meeting, Dickerson said the houses would be restricted to households making less than 80 percent of the area median income. This year, that would mean less than $43,150 for a family of four, she said.
Prospective homeowners will likely also have to take advantage of resources such as down payment assistance programs and counseling services offered through the council of governments and the Family Guidance Center.
Any profits from the sale would go back to the council of governments and the council would also have to accept any losses on the project, Dickerson said.
The projects could be bid by the end of this month, Dickerson said. The city hopes to start construction in early spring and expects the houses will take about six months to build.
The homes will be bid separately with the understanding they would each follow the same construction timeline as much as possible, Dickerson said.
Dickerson referred to the program as “beta testing,” suggesting it could serve as a model for additional housing on city-owned property in the future.
Mayor Hank Guess lauded the project.
“We’re not in the business to own vacant properties and this is a very good use of those vacant properties,” Guess said.
Dickerson said those interested in more information about the housing project can call 828-323-7414.
Downtown parking changes
The city also approved changes to the city parking ordinance that would create more unrestricted parking in and near downtown.
The three-hour parking in the following areas will be converted to unrestricted:
» Third Avenue between Second Street NE and Fourth Street NW
» 200 block of Third Street NW
» 300 block of Second Avenue NW
The changes are intended to provide unrestricted parking for employees of downtown businesses, allowing customers to park closer to the businesses.
The city also changed the restrictions in the downtown parking lot west of Olde Hickory Station and across from the United States Post Office.
Previously unrestricted, the lot will be restriped to include 29 three-hour spaces, 15 leased spaces, one handicapped space and two van accessible spaces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.