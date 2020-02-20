The Hickory City Council unanimously voted to apply for a $175,000 state grant to renovate a building as part of an economic development project.
What’s the grant for? The city’s not saying yet.
The council approved the grant application after coming out of closed session on Tuesday. A closed session is where the city meets behind closed doors, out of the view of the public. There was no discussion of the details at the time of the vote.
The resolution stated the city is applying for funds “to assist … the economic renovation of buildings currently in use that will spur economic activity,” but gave no specific project details.
Mayor Hank Guess said he could not disclose any more details about the grant or economic development project, citing the need to preserve confidentiality.
“This is just the protocol,” Guess said. “You’ve seen it with all of our other projects. They all go to closed session and eventually you hear about them with an announcement that’s made. Typically it’s all good news.”
The city will pay a 5 percent match of just under $9,000.
Convention center contract approved
The council also unanimously approved a $677,500 contract with architect Scott Mitchell for the Hickory Metro Convention Center expansion and renovation.
The contract was originally on the council agenda for Feb. 4. However, it was pushed back to Tuesday after Councilman David Zagaroli expressed concerns over the cost, which he described as “exorbitant.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Warren Wood, Hickory-Conover Tourism Board Chair Bruce Eckard and Mitchell gave additional details on the 15,000-square-foot-expansion.
Wood said the estimated project cost is between $8 million and $10 million and the contract cost is within the typical 8 to 10 percent cost of the project total.
He added that Mitchell would also be doing construction management on the project.
Mitchell discussed the complexity, saying the current layout of the building did not allow for a straightforward expansion. The plans Mitchell presented showed the building expanding to the north and west of the existing building.
In addition to the expansion, it would also include upgrades to the bathrooms and audio-visual, fire and security systems. Mitchell said the project would likely take between two and three years.
Wood previously said the Tourism Development Authority would reimburse the city.
