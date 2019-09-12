Maisie Hollar, a senior at Hickory High School, hopes to transform the community to be more vegan friendly.
To do this Hollar is working to have a documentary on the meat industry shown at the AMC Hickory 15 theater in October but must sell enough tickets before Sept. 30.
Hollar first saw the documentary “Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret” with a friend before the start of her ninth-grade year. Before viewing it, Hollar said she ate meat at least three times a day.
Now, Hollar is vegan.
“This documentary inspired me to greatly reduce my carbon footprint,” Hollar said. “I strive to practice veganism in all areas of my life.”
“Cowspiracy” focuses on the animal agriculture industry as the leading cause of deforestation, water consumption and pollution, according to the film’s website.
Hollar said she is working to screen the documentary in Hickory as part of her senior year community service-based project required by the International Baccalaureate Program.
When presented with the project, Hollar thought of a number of ideas for it, but her passion for a vegan lifestyle stood out to her.
“I knew as soon as the project was assigned that I wanted to share my passion with the community,” Hollar said. “ … I feel that a public screening has the potential to make a larger impact on my community though. I also know that projects that demand a lot of time and hard work yield the best results when it is truly meaningful to the student, so what better issue than one that I am genuinely passionate about?”
“I believe that the first step in solving any issue is education,” Hollar said. “It is incredible how little consumers actually know about their carbon footprint.”
Hollar hopes the film will have an impact on the Hickory community. “Hickory has an underwhelming supply of plant-based options. It would be great to see a larger interest in meat alternatives and a push for more local options,” she said.
“If each viewer is just made aware of how their choices affect the planet, change will begin to take place,” Hollar said.
The film is scheduled to show at the AMC Hickory 15 theater on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Hollar must sell 89 tickets by Sept. 30 for the screening to happen.
As of Sept. 10, 17 tickets were sold, according to the event website.
Ticket buyers will not be charged until the goal is met, according to Hollar.
Tickets can be purchased at www.tugg.com/events/cowspiracy-the-sustainability-secret-cjlx. Tickets are $12.
I don't think the intent is to "bully" everyone into becoming vegan. If we could all cut meat out of one or two meals a day, and one or two meatless days a week, the environmental benefit would be amazing. Plus, limiting beef when possible, substituting with pork or chicken, humane raised when possible.
