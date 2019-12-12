Hickory forward Davis Amos got his team a lead and then the Red Tornadoes had to learn to play without him.
Amos scored 24 points before fouling out, but Hickory held on to defeat visiting Kings Mountain 62-59 in a nonconference game Tuesday night at David Craft Gym.
Hickory remained unbeaten early in the season with all three wins coming against playoff teams from a year ago. It was also the second game in a row during which the Red Tornadoes faced a team that advanced to the third round of the 3A state basketball tournament last winter. Hickory defeated Statesville 71-59 last Friday.
Red Tornadoes head coach Andy Poplin said the schedule sets a marker for his team against similar competition.
“We talk about that,” Poplin said. “We try to play the good people. Having Kings Mountain at our place is a good barometer for us to gauge and see where we’re at.”
Amos’ senior teammate Cody Young (17 points) got the Red Tornadoes flying with seven points in the opening quarter as Hickory built a 16-6 lead at one point. Dallas Culbreath’s stickback early in the second quarter returned the lead to 10. However, Kings Mountain (1-1) had a near flawless second quarter and took a 32-31 lead at the half. The Mountaineers had no turnovers in the quarter and went 4-for-7 from behind the 3-point line. Isaiah Tate (24 points) had had eight points in the quarter to lead seven different scorers for Kings Mountain, and it was his baseline dribble drive and layup that put his team ahead.
The Mountaineers’ lead increased to three to start the second half before Amos took control out of a timeout. A leaner from the right side got Hickory within 34-33 before a steal by Zay Huitt turned into a fast-break layup for Amos.
The senior showed his passing prowess in finding Young on the left arc for a 3-pointer. Amos added three more buckets in the low post, then showed a soft touch with a shot off the left elbow that put Hickory up 46-39 with 1:49 left in the quarter.
“We started running some plays to get open down low,” said Amos. “The guards did a great ball of getting the ball down low so I was able to finish.”
Kings Mountain showed good ball movement much of the night as 13 of its 23 made baskets were assisted. A dish from LT Thomas to Orlando Odums cut the deficit to five before Tate took a pass from Matt Toms and sunk a 3 to make it 46-44 after three quarters.
Tate tied the game on the first possession of the final quarter on a penetration layup. However, Hickory again took control. Huitt’s whirling, over-the-head scoop shot put Hickory up eight. But Davis picked up his fourth and fifth fouls, and sat the final 5:09 of the game with his team up 57-51.
“We run a lot of plays through (Amos),” said Poplin. “So that really changes our dynamic. It’s our third game and their second, so both teams are still trying to figure it out. We’re just trying to figure out how the pieces fit together and how to make it work. It’s still a work in progress.”
Young’s 3 increased the lead, but a 25-footer by Tate and a subsequent free throw cut the lead in half. Tate drilled another to get the Mountaineers within one before the game came down to free throws.
Kings Mountain sent Hickory to the line for the one-and-one bonus with the Red Tornadoes missing all three front-end shots. However, the Red Tornadoes seized two offense rebounds off the missed free throws with Nick Everhardt’s layup pushing Hickory ahead by three. After a foul, Tate had a chance to again get his team within one, but missed the second free throw with 26 seconds left.
Another Hickory missed free throw set up the Mountaineers with a chance to tie it. However, a dribble drive was picked off by Chrishaun Hargrove before the shot was put up. Hargrove was fouled with 3.5 seconds left and sank the first. The second missed, but Kings Mountain was unable to get the rebound for a possible last-second shot.
Poplin said the ability to play without a key member down the stretch gave him a chance to find out who would stand out in big moments.
“We’ve got guys willing to step up and make plays,” said Poplin. “We’ve got to get better with our decision-making, but I found out that our guys are tough. They’re not going to quit. They’ve got a desire to win.”
Hickory visited Lincolnton Wednesday before hosting Newton-Conover Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hickory 68, Kings Mountain 19The Mountaineers scored the first three points, but it was the only time they led in the game as a smothering Hickory press overwhelmed Kings Mountain.
The Red Tornadoes (2-1) forced 44 turnovers, 15 in the first quarter to lead to an early surge. Hickory led 16-8 after one quarter and built it to 34-14 by halftime. And then the python-like defense increased with the Red Tornadoes allowing just five points in the second half.
Twenty-eight of the 44 turnovers came on 28 steals which Hickory converted into 25 points. Eight different players had at least one steal, led by Finley Lefevers’ seven. Lefevers finished with 11 points with three other teammates adding double-digit totals. Aysha Short led all scorers with 13 points with Izzi Wood putting in 11 and Shelby Darden chipping in 10 to go with 10 boards.
Kings Mountain (0-3) was led on offense by Khalia King, who had 12.
Hickory was at Lincolnton Wednesday before entertaining Newton-Conover Friday.
BOX SCORES
GIRLS
Kings Mountain 08 06 03 02 — 19
Hickory 16 18 27 07 — 68
Kings Mountain — Khalia King 12, Kennedy Barnes 2, Tyasya Pell 2, Corey Simpson 2, Essence Houser 1.
Hickory — Aysha Short 13, Finley Lefevers 11, Izzi Wood 11, Shelby Darden 10, Kayla Soublet 6, Kellen Morin 6, Chloe James 5, Nia Linebarger 4, Sophia Long 2.
BOYS
Kings Mountain 10 22 12 15 — 59
Hickory 16 15 15 16 — 62
Kings Mountain — Isaiah Tate 24, Weston Hughes 8, LT Thomas 8, Marcus Odums 5, Orlando Odums 5, Silas Price 4, Zeke Cannedy 3, Rasheem Hughes 2.
Hickory — Davis Amos 24, Cody Young 17, Dallas Culbreath 5, Nick Everhardt 4, Zay Huitt 4, Rico Walker 4, Hamouri Joyner-McCorkle 3, Chrishawn Hargrove 1.
