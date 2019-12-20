Catawba County and the cities of Hickory and Conover will pay roughly $229,000 to settle a decades-old grant dispute with the Environmental Protection Agency.
The Hickory City Council accepted the settlement on Tuesday. The item was listed under the consent agenda, the part of the agenda that is typically passed in one motion with little or no discussion.
The dispute started in the 1990s when an EPA review showed the city owed nearly $459,000 in relation to a grant the city received for construction of the Sludge Composting Facility in the 1980s, according to a summary included in the council agenda.
The city appealed the EPA’s claim. In a meeting in 2018, EPA officials told the city the accrued interest brought the debt to more than $1 million, according to the agenda.
Ultimately, the parties reached the $229,000 settlement.
The three local governments that make up the Sludge Regional Composting Consortium will split the cost, with Hickory paying roughly $151,000, the county paying roughly $42,000 and Conover paying nearly $36,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.