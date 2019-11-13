The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference recently announced its 2019 all-conference teams for volleyball, girls tennis and girls golf. Here is a breakdown of who was named All-NWC in each sport:
VOLLEYBALLHickory’s Olivia Pisel joined Watauga’s Rebekah Farthing and Alexander Central’s Bryanna Payne as the league’s co-players of the year, while the Pioneers’ Brooke Byrd (offensive player of the year), Tegan Allan (defensive player of the year) and Kris Hagaman (coach of the year) also collected individual awards.
The second-place Red Tornadoes were also represented by Kellen Morin, Haley Helton and Bren White, with third-place St. Stephens putting Grace Brennan and Kenley Killian on the squad. Alexander Central, which tied for fourth place with McDowell, had two more players receive All-NWC recognition: Brianna Abernathy and Allie Daughtrey.
In addition to the trio of Rebekah Farthing, Allan and Byrd, the first-place Pioneers were also represented by Brelyn Sturgill, Chloe Baldwin, Brooke Scheffler and Caroline Farthing. Meanwhile, the Titans put Makenna Parkins and Jessica Cannon on the team and sixth-place Freedom and seventh-place South Caldwell were represented by Shalice Lynch and Tatum Reising, respectively.
GIRLS TENNISWatauga’s Jadyn Kadyk took the league’s player of the year honors and Freedom’s Amber Reddick was named coach of the year. Kadyk was joined on the All-NWC team by Carolina Davidson, Amira Younce, Madison Ogden and Jillian Russert of the first-place Pioneers.
For second-place Alexander Central, Kristen Ratliff, Emma Maltba and Hannah Maltba were recognized, while third-place South Caldwell put Taylor Austin and Graci Neff on the team and fourth-place Hickory was represented by Nicole Kozischek and Elle Holtzman. Sixth-place St. Stephens’ only representative was Kate Starr.
Rounding out the all-conference selections were Savannah Vandergriff of fifth-place Freedom and Paige Shaw of seventh-place McDowell.
GIRLS GOLFFreedom swept the league’s individual awards as Christina Fisher earned player of the year and Rob Scott took coach of the year honors. The first-place Patriots also put Albany Bock and Anna Czarkowski on the All-NWC squad.
Fourth-place South Caldwell was represented by Lexi Summerlin and Hannah Bumgarner, with fifth-place Hickory’s Claire Darden collecting the Red Tornadoes’ only all-conference nod. Alexander Central didn’t have enough participants to qualify for a team score but had Heather Cronan and Chelsea Arney make the team.
Second-place McDowell put Andrea Abernathy, Mallory Farmer, McKenzie Hartman, Courtney Tate and Ashton Kirkland on the All-NWC team, while third-place Watauga was represented by Emiley Geoque and Bethany Critcher.
