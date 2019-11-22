The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference recently announced its 2019 all-conference team for boys soccer, with Hickory’s Carter Holt earning overall player of the year honors and teammate Jose Vallecillos sharing offensive player of the year with South Caldwell’s Fredy Guevara and Watauga’s David Sprague. Watauga’s Colter Conway and Josh Honeycutt were the league’s defensive player of the year and coach of the year, respectively.
Second-place Hickory also put Hector Diaz, Ben Boston, Adan Kelly, Patrick Ceccato, Peyton Winkler, Luis Juarez and Santi Agreda on the all-conference squad, while third-place South Caldwell was represented by Guevara, Nistelrooy Ordonez, Josh Turcious, Gavin Wilson, Brady Haislip and Gavin Barlowe.
Making the cut for fourth-place Alexander Central were Obed Renteria, Braden Walker and Lance Garland, while fifth-place St. Stephens placed Favian Juarez-Mora and David Tapia on the team. First-place Watauga had the most selections with 10 as Sprague and Conway were joined by Owen Combs, Hatch Sevensky, Ruben Nelson, Walker Franklin, Andrew Ganley, Reilly Riddle, James Privette and Ayden Franklin.
Patrick Sandy of sixth-place Freedom and Jovanny Delgado of seventh-place McDowell rounded out the all-conference team.
