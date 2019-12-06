Ben Boston
Submitted photo

Hickory's Ben Boston was recently named the WNNC Catawba Shoe Catawba County Soccer Player of the Year. The junior midfielder recorded three goals and seven assists for the Red Tornadoes, who reached the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs and finished with an 18-6-3 record. Pictured, from left, are Hickory assistant coach Bobby Dettelbach, head coach Brian Jillings, Boston and Catawba Shoe Store manager Trent Peeples.

