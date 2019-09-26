The Spot restaurant on North Center Street is closed and surrendered the bar’s ABC permit.
A person sending messages from the restaurant’s Facebook page said the restaurant will be open again in a few weeks.
The person did not give a name or title.
The Hickory Police Department said the owners of The Spot voluntarily surrendered the permit.
Chess McQueen, a special agent with the state Alcohol Law Enforcement, said business owners routinely surrender permits and that the owners of The Spot could reapply for a permit.
Any other information on why the permit was surrendered would have to come from an owner, McQueen said.
Attempts to reach an owner of the restaurant by phone and through the restaurant Facebook page were unsuccessful.
The person sending Facebook messages said the restaurant is closed to bring in new kitchen equipment as part of a plan to add barbecue to the restaurant’s offerings.
“(The whole staff) … would like to thank all our supporters in the area for all their support and look forward to seeing everyone back very soon,” the person said.
Recently, the status of the restaurant has been an open question.
The words “permanently closed” are listed on the restaurant’s Facebook page in the place where the restaurant would normally list its hours.
Aside from that small note, there are no posts on the page indicating the restaurant is closed and will reopen.
Andrew Saltz, the manager of a band scheduled to play at the restaurant Wednesday night, said the restaurant was “dead” when he arrived around the time the show was to start.
Saltz said he had reached out to get more information about the status of the show, but had not heard back.
The person sending messages from the restaurant Facebook page said they thought the restaurant was reaching out to bands to let them know the situation with the restaurant.
“And if we have missed any I’d like to say I’m sorry because it wasn’t intentional,” the person said.
