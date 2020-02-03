Carlos Ted Abbott, 39, of Hickory, was arrested on one count of felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Feb. 2, according to a press release from the Long View Police Department.
A search was conducted at Abbott’s residence located on 29th Street Place SW in Hickory.
Long View Police Department partnered with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit in the search.
Abbott was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond, according to the release.
