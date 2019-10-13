HICKORY - Hickory Real Estate Group announced that Tiffany Gray has joined its firm as a Realtor / broker. Gray  specializes in residential property sales in Catawba, Iredell, and Mecklenburg counties.

Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties.

Since starting in 2010, Hickory Real Estate Group has continued to grow and now has 26 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area.

Contact Gray by phone 828-781-4457, email: Tiffany@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com or visit her website: Tiffany.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.

