Hickory Police will place officers on the Lenoir-Rhyne University campus full-time this month.
Hickory Police officers will join 10 Lenoir-Rhyne security officers in providing 24-hour coverage on campus, according to a press release from the university.
The three-year agreement between Lenoir-Rhyne and the Hickory Police Department will assign four Hickory Police officers to the campus. Those positions will be fully staffed by August, according to the release.
Lenoir-Rhyne will pay the City of Hickory $180,000 the first year of the contract and the payment will increase by $15,000 each year, according to Sarah Killian, communications specialist for the City of Hickory. The agreement will be reevaluated in the third year.
“The safety of our faculty, staff and students is one of our highest priorities at Lenoir-Rhyne University,” Lenoir-Rhyne President Fred Whitt said in the release. “We have enjoyed a very safe campus and we want to be proactive in further enhancing the safety, welfare and security on campus.”
Officers selected to be stationed at Lenoir-Rhyne will be veteran members of the department, according to the release. The officers will still reside within the Hickory Police Department chain of command but will partner with Lenoir-Rhyne’s Department of Public Safety, previously known as the Security Department.
“These officers will get to know our students, faculty and staff, and become integral members of the LR community and family,” Whitt said.
The officers will patrol the campus and the surrounding area regularly to provide increased security at events and answer calls as needed.
“We want to make sure everyone is as secure and safe as possible,” Norris Yoder, director of security for Lenoir-Rhyne said in the release. “Just the presence of an officer is a deterrent for a lot of things.”
“We are excited about this partnership with Lenoir-Rhyne to make the campus as safe as it can possibly be for students, staff and visitors,” Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said in the release.
