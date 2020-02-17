More than 50 black metal tacks were recovered from the parking lot of the Hickory Police Department.
Police found the tacks after reports of multiple police vehicles and several civilian vehicles sustaining damage due to the half-inch-long tacks in tires on Feb. 14, according to a press release from the police department.
Police submitted video footage to a digital forensic lab for review. Administration is confident that images will be retrieved of the suspect or their vehicle to aid in identification, according to the release.
“This is more serious than a mere damage to property,” Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said. “This act put lives at risk and is inexcusable. Once we identify those responsible, we will pursue charges to the fullest extent to the law.”
People who visited the Hickory Police Department on Feb. 13 or 14 are encouraged to check vehicle tires for damage. Anyone affected by this incident who requires a police report for documentation can obtain a free copy at police headquarters.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Hickory Police at 828-328-5551.
