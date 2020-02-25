Family and friends attended the formal swearing-in of seven new officers to the Hickory Police Department last Friday, according to a press release from the police department.
“I am excited that these new officers have accepted the call for a challenging, yet rewarding career,” Hickory police Chief Thurman Whisnant said. “They have all shown that they will fit in well with our philosophy of community policing.”
Richard L. Bortnick, a native of Rutherford College and graduate from Appalachian State University, was hired by Hickory Police Department as a first-time law enforcement officer. Bortnick attended B.L.E.T. at Catawba Valley Community College.
Kelsy O. Hays is from Newton and a graduate of Newton-Conover High School. Hays attended B.L.E.T. at Western Piedmont Community College.
Alex S. Leatherman is a native of Hickory and graduate of Appalachian State University. He attended B.L.E.T. at Western Piedmont Community College after being hired by the Hickory Police Department.
Mason G. McGuire, completed B.L.E.T. at Catawba Valley Community College before being hired by HPD. McGuire is from Caldwell County and is a graduate of Hibriten High School.
Bryan M. Raynes, a graduate of Central Piedmont Community College, attended B.L.E.T. at Western Piedmont Community College. Raynes previously worked as a special education high school teacher. He is from Columbus, Ohio.
Hunter J. Thompson, a graduate of Bunker Hill High School, completed B.L.E.T. at Catawba Valley Community College and was subsequently hired by HPD. Thompson is a native of Catawba County.
Jacob D. Watson, who was previously employed by NCDPS Caldwell Correctional Facility, was hired by HPD and attended B.L.E.T. at Western Piedmont Community College. Watson is a graduate of Fred T. Foard High School and is from Catawba County.
