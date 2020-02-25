Seven Hickory Police officers were sworn in on Friday. Those being sworn in and leading the swearing in (from left) Chief T. Whisnant, Captain J. Young, Captain B. Adams, Officer A. Leatherman, Officer K. Hays, Captain P. Demas, Officer J. Watson, Officer R. Bortnick, Officer H. Thompson, Officer B. Raynes, Major R. Baer and Officer M. McGuire.