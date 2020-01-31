Hickory police have identified a woman wanted in the stabbing of her son.

Kamasha Lynette Jolly, 36, is wanted on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The charge stems from the non-fatal stabbing of Jolly’s son on Sunday. Police have not released the son’s name because he is a juvenile.

Hickory Victim and Community Services Coordinator Chrystal Dieter initially said the department was not releasing the name of the suspect in the case, citing the desire to protect the privacy of the victim.

Anyone with information on Jolly’s whereabouts can contact Investigator Shanna Hudson at 828-261-2620 or shudson@hickorync.gov.

