20191009_hdr_news_targettheft_p1

Hickory Police ask for help identifying the suspect in this photo

 Submitted photo.

Hickory Police are searching for a man in reference to shoplifting at the Target department store in Hickory.

In an online post, Hickory Police asked for help identifying the suspect in the photo.

Anyone with information should call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 and reference the case number 19-007750.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Load comments