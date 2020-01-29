Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Robbie Adell recently shared with parents the system's plan to have Rebecca Tuttle, the former principal at Hickory High School who was charged with DWI earlier this year, remain employed with the district in an administrative position.
On Jan. 3, Tuttle, then principal of Hickory High, was involved in a car wreck where she was arrested and charged with DWI, according to police reports. Tuttle’s blood alcohol level was recorded as 0.16.
Police reports indicate Tuttle's vehicle hit a car, a pedestrian and a shed.
In a message to parents, Adell said, “Ms. Tuttle remains on extended administrative leave. Barring unforeseen circumstances, it is our intent to reinstate Ms. Tuttle to an administrative role at a date yet to be determined.”
Adell did not say what administrative role Tuttle would take on or when she would return to Hickory Public Schools.
Tuttle was initially suspended from her position at Hickory High following her arrest, but she is now using her accrued sick days during her medical leave of absence, according to Beverly Snowden, director of communications for Hickory Public Schools. Tuttle is being paid her annual salary of $87,000.
“It is my hope that Ms. Tuttle will use her absence from Hickory High School to recover from her accident, and that she will return to Hickory Public Schools on a time schedule that has yet to be determined,” Chairperson Bryan Graham of Hickory Public Schools Board of Education said. “I believe that we are not defined by our mistakes if we learn and grow from them.”
Tuttle has two court dates scheduled, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website. One on Feb. 28 and another on March 3.
Hickory Public Schools announced in a press release that Robert Brown, a school administrator from Shelby, is the interim principal of Hickory High.
“I am thrilled to be here at Hickory High and I look forward to building upon the strengths in place as developed by Ms. Tuttle and the team," Brown said in the release. "We are moving forward with a strong focus on rigor and developing healthy relationships. I am thankful for the opportunity to work with the amazing staff and students of Hickory High."
Brown is paid $6,400 a month by Hickory Public Schools, according to Snowden. That works out to an annual salary of $76,800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.