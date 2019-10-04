HICKORY - The Hickory Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) congratulates all candidates on their decisions to run for local office!.

In keeping with its mission, “to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and discrimination,” the NAACP encourages informed voting – using knowledge of the candidates and what they represent in deciding how to vote.

With that in mind, the Hickory Branch is inviting all candidates for the Nov. 5 election to its Oct. 13 meeting. All candidates in attendance will be given the opportunity to make brief introductions of themselves and their platforms. In addition to NAACP members, Hickory residents are invited to this nonpartisan event at 3 p.m. at Hartzell Memorial UMC, 465 South Center St., Hickory.

Questions may be sent to hickorynaacp@gmail.com.

