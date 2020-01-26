On Saturday, a warrant was issued for Jalen Jakee Witherspoon for the murder of Andres Osvaldo Moscotte who was killed outside of a Hickory home, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department. On Sunday, Witherspoon surrendered himself to the police.
Witherspoon, 24, of Hickory, was charged with first degree murder and is being held without bond.
On Jan. 23, Hickory Police responded to a home on 22nd Street NE in Hickory after receiving a 911 call from a female saying that a male had been shot, according to the release.
Officers found Moscotte lying in the yard deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
Moscotte’s girlfriend told police Moscotte went out Thursday night to speak with a person she described as a “stocky (black male) wearing dark clothing and a dark-colored mask covering his mouth and nose,” according to the release.
The girlfriend locked herself in a room after hearing the men in an altercation outside. She heard at least two people come in the home, according to the release.
After they left, she walked outside to see Moscotte on his back in the front yard.
The suspect or suspects took Moscotte’s Mercedes-Benz crossover vehicle. The Mercedes was found abandoned following a wreck on D Avenue Southeast a little less than 2 miles from the house, according to a previous HDR article.
Police believe the suspect and Moscotte knew one another, according to the release.
