NEWTON — Hickory Motor Speedway recently released its schedule for the 2020 race season, and it is packed full of excitement. The historic race track will open its 70th season of racing on March 7, 2020, with its season-opening blowout event, and the track will once again be headlined each week by the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Models.
Paramount Auto Group will return as the title sponsor for the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models and Paramount KIA will return for the popular Paramount KIA “Big 10” Racing Challenge, which provides 10 races with feature events that provide additional purse money and a championship of its own.
Hickory Motor Speedway will continue promoting events for the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Carolina Custom Golf Cart Super Trucks, 4-Cylinders, Renegades and the Hickory Vintage Racing Series during its weekly events, with an added division for six events with the Carolina Pro-Late Model Series.
The PASS Super Late Models will return to America’s Most Famous Short Track in 2020, including the Easter Bunny 150 on April 11, 2020.
The track will play host to the Cars Racing Tour again in 2020 with two dates. The Cars Racing Tour has had a long history at The Birthplace of the NASCAR Stars and will return on March 21 and Aug. 1 for the popular Throwback Series event.
The Knights of Destruction will return with two events beginning on May 30 and is sure to deliver excitement and thrills for all that attend. This event provides a fun-filled night of special racing including a school bus race, skid plate race, chain race and much more. The second event will be Oct. 3 and will prove to be just as exciting.
The newly formed FASS Big Rig Series will be making an appearance on May 2 with Semi-Truck racing returning to Hickory Motor Speedway.
Also on tap will be one event for the popular Southern Modified Series on Sept. 26. The Southern Modified Series has provided some great racing for their events with multiple Modified stars in attendance.
The season will also include the running of the Paramount Auto Group Bobby Isaac Memorial race on Saturday, Sept. 5, of the Labor Day weekend, a very special tradition at the legendary track, honoring the late Bobby Isaac. The Calico Coatings Fall Brawl will be held on Oct. 17, which is a 200-lap feature special event for the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Models and also includes a 100-lap Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models race, among other events.
The SunDown Audio Competition will return on Aug. 15 featuring elaborate car stereos from around the United States.
There are still a few dates to be secured and some to be announced later, but several sponsors have already secured their dates for 2020 at The Birthplace of the NASCAR Stars. This is a tentative schedule and could be subject to minimal changes.
Ticket prices will remain the same in 2020 (excluding special events) for weekly NASCAR events: $12.50 for adults, $10.50 for seniors and teens, with kids 12 and under free).
Hickory Motor Speedway was voted the Finest Sports Venue in the Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley for 2017 and 2018.
Hickory Motor Speedway will remain open for testing throughout the offseason. Tires and fuel will be available at the track.
For more information, visit the Hickory Motor Speedway’s website at www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or search for the track’s page on Facebook. The track can be reached by calling 828-464-3655 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
