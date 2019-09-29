HICKORY – The Hickory Metro Convention Center & Visitors Bureau received two awards from the North Carolina Travel Industry Association (NCTIA) at an awards banquet in Concord on Sept. 12.
The NCTIA Marketing Achievement Awards received at the ceremony were the Gold for Convention Marketing and the Gold for Group Marketing.
The “Convention Marketing” category focused on the presentation and information that is part of the proposals that are sent to organizations and meeting planners. The example submitted was a proposal to Visit NC for its 2021 state conference which will be hosted in Hickory, March 2021.
The “Group Marketing” category focused on bringing new groups to the community and their lasting impact. The example submitted was the Lady Bass Anglers Association after holding its first national tournament on Lake Hickory in 2017 it brought a national fishing network to the lake which has brought more anglers to the area as well as the Lady Bass Anglers held their second national tournament on Lake Hickory in March 2019.
“We have a strong, smart, tenacious and creative team at the Hickory Metro Convention Center and Visitors Bureau and with our unofficial motto being ‘heads in beds and bottoms in seats’ we work all angles to get visitors to the Hickory Metro,” said Hickory Metro Convention Center and Visitors Bureau CEO Mandy Pitts Hildebrand. “We have been fortunate to receive awards in the past for marketing advertisements, campaigns and more and this time we are extremely pleased to be known for the hard work that goes into a proposal as well as known for bringing in a new group of visitors.”
“All of our customers are important to us and it’s imperative that we always give 100 percent to whatever group we are working with to bring to the area," said Sarah Davis, director of sales and marketing at the Hickory Metro Convention Center and Visitors Bureau.
“Receiving these awards energizes our team and makes us work harder each day. Our peers across the state look to us as a leader in the industry and its rewarding to work in an industry which has a positive impact on our community.”
To learn more about the Hickory Metro CVB, go to www.hickorymetro.com or call 828-322-1335.
