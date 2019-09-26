A Hickory man will spend at least 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of statutory rape in Catawba County Superior Court on Monday, according to a press release from 36th District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office.
Roberto Martinez Del-Pilar, 39, will also have to register as a sex offender for 30 years and is subject to deportation following his release from prison, the release states.
Superior Court Judge Karen Eady-Williams of Mecklenburg County imposed the 16-to-25-year sentence.
On June 3, 2019, the Hickory Police Department were was informed by the parents of a 15-year-old female that they found her in a van with Del-Pilar, the release states.
The 15-year-old told investigators that the sexual activity with Del-Pilar began in December 2018. The pair communicated via text message, and she said she would sneak out of her house to meet with him on multiple occasions and they would sometimes go to his house, the release states.
During a forensic interview with the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County, the victim gave additional details describing her relationship with Del-Pilar.
He initially denied the relationship with the victim when confronted by Hickory police on the scene, but he later admitted to the crimes and said he knew his actions were wrong when he was interviewed at the police department, according to the release.
Marisa Rogers led the investigation for Hickory Police Department with assistance from the advocacy and protection center. Assistant District Attorney Scott Lippert prosecuted the case for the State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.