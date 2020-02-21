A Hickory man has been charged after leading officers on a half-hour-long car chase, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy saw Joseph Lee Rayburn, 42, sitting in his parked car at the Advent Grocery in Hickory just after midnight on Thursday.
Rayburn pulled out of the parking lot and was seen “committing several traffic offenses” as he drove down Old Shelby Road, according to the release.
Capt. Aaron Turk said the vehicle did not have a tag light and had crossed the center line.
Rayburn fled following a traffic stop at the intersection of Old Shelby and Mountain Grove roads. The chase ended in Newton 32 minutes later.
Rayburn is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of meth, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting a public officer, two counts of failing to stop at a red light, driving left of center and displaying a fictitious registration plate, according to the release.
He was issued a $22,000 secured bond.
