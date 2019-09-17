A Hickory man was killed in a car crash off Scronce Road, according to a release from the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Brandon Eugene Scronce, 30, was killed after the car he was driving went off the road, ran into a ditch and hit some trees before overturning, according to the release.
Scronce was thrown from the car.
Scronce was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and speed was a factor in the crash, according to the release.
The crash was reported Tuesday morning and was believed to have happened the previous night, according to the release.
