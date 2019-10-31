A Hickory man has been charged with robbing the Fast and Fresh store on Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard.
On Thursday, Dameon Eldoris Corpening, 42, entered the store with a weapon and tried, but failed, to take money from the store, according to a Hickory police report.
Corpening was later identified as the suspect and arrested.
He is charged with one felony count of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons. He was issued a $15,000 secured bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.