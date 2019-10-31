Dameon Corpening

A Hickory man has been charged with robbing the Fast and Fresh store on Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard.

On Thursday, Dameon Eldoris Corpening, 42, entered the store with a weapon and tried, but failed, to take money from the store, according to a Hickory police report.

Corpening was later identified as the suspect and arrested.

He is charged with one felony count of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons. He was issued a $15,000 secured bond.

