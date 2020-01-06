Nathaniel Wilson Kirby of Hickory was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged with at least five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Hickory police arrest report.
The arrest was made after an investigation led to the discovery of pornography at Kirby’s residence which was listed as the Deluxe Inn in Hickory on Nov. 26, according to a Hickory police incident report.
Kirby was given a bond of $20,000.
