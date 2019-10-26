HUDSON — Hickory’s combination for success at South Caldwell on Friday night included a familiar name at running back, a new name at quarterback and enough big plays from all three units to pull away from the Spartans in the second half. The Red Tornadoes are still in the hunt for the postseason after their third win in four weeks, 40-30 over South Caldwell.
“I thought it was a total all-around victory,” said Hickory head coach Russell Stone. “All those things we had to have to win tonight because they came right at us; we’re giving up so much power and strength we’re going to struggle.”
South Caldwell scored first and led the entire first half. The Spartans put together an effective rushing combination of running back Isaiah Kirby and quarterback Avery Raynor. The two combined for 228 yards, three touchdowns and three 2-point conversions.
“Last year these guys got 700 yards of offense on us and we were lucky to beat them 55-54,” Stone said. “Our defense was much more balanced this year. We still give up a lot of weight inside. They moved the ball on us when they wanted to come at us.”
It was a 1-yard sneak by Avery Raynor and Kirby’s conversion run that had the Spartans up 8-0 after a quarter. Hickory then held the ball for nearly 11 minutes on a 19-play drive that ended with Cody Young’s 1-yard touchdown run on a quick option around the left end. But the Spartans’ defense denied the Red Tornadoes on their conversion try to hang onto the lead at 8-6.
Another 1-yard run by Avery Raynor and a Kirby conversion run upped the Spartans’ lead to 16-6 with 2:35 remaining in the first half. But that was enough time for Hickory to strike. On third-and-5 from the Spartans’ 28-yard line, Zay Huitt found Malakei Sumner on a short crossing route and Sumner did the rest by sprinting through a seam to the end zone with just eight seconds on the clock. Young took a direct snap from center on the conversion and made it a two-point game again, 16-14, in favor of South Caldwell at the half.
“I did make a big deal about the score they got right before the half,” said South Caldwell coach Marc Kirkpatrick. “I told them now, at the end of the game, how important that was — we needed a stop there and not let them score.”
In less than two minutes after play resumed, the importance of that Hickory touchdown became even more evident.
South Caldwell took the second-half kickoff, but on third down Avery Raynor was sacked from his blind side and fumbled. Hickory recovered at the Spartans’ 14 and it took just one play, a Huitt strike to Gage Lackey over the middle, to give the Red Tornadoes their first lead of the night at 21-16.
Huitt finished the night completing 6 of 11 passes for 76 yards. He threw two touchdowns and no interceptions in his quarterback debut. The senior began the season as a defensive back.
“Zay Huitt, that’s the first game he’s ever played at quarterback,” Stone said. “He’s the sixth different guy we’ve started there this year. So, I think we’re going to stick with him.”
To the Spartans’ credit, they responded immediately with force. Eight running plays after getting the ball and 80 yards later, Austin Raynor scored from 8 yards out. Kirby’s third 2-point conversion of the night returned the lead to South Caldwell, 24-21, with 6:50 still to go in the third quarter.
That lead lasted 28 seconds.
On third down from the South Caldwell 48, Young found space on a trap play up the middle and simply outran every defender to the end zone to put Hickory in front to stay, 27-24.
“The whole game, I fought for yardage. Any yardage you get is special, it counts,” Young said. “In this game I kept trusting my line and sooner or later they popped a big hole for me. I was able to take it to the end zone.”
With the third quarter winding down, the Hickory defense forced South Caldwell to punt. DeAndre Carlton took the punt in at his own 29 and raced up the Hickory sideline for 47 yards to the South Caldwell 24.
On the second play from scrimmage and the first of the fourth quarter, Huitt raced to the right on a run-pass option and decided to keep it himself. It was the right decision for the new quarterback who took it all the way for a 34-24 Hickory lead.
“Tonight, they had more big-play capabilities than we did,” said Kirkpatrick. “Sometimes we get ‘out-athleted.’ Their athletes made plays.”
South Caldwell had to start at its own 2-yard line when the ensuing kickoff was misjudged. The Spartans did go all 98 yards to make it a one-score game again. But it took 20 plays and 8:26 to get there. Avery Raynor got the Spartans’ final touchdown on his third 1-yard quarterback sneak.
But Young answered with his third touchdown run on a 6-yard dash to secure the win with 1:03 remaining.
“Cody Young is just an amazing player,” Stone said, noting the play of several other Red Tornadoes. “Grayson Linebarger played both ways for us mostly all night.”
Young led all rushers with 148 yards on 26 carries. Avery Raynor had 134 yards on 23 carries for South Caldwell and Kirby added another 94 yards on 18 rushing attempts for the Spartans.
Hickory, now 3-6 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, still has playoff aspirations and faces Alexander Central next Friday at home.
“We control our own destiny,” Stone said. “That means next week’s game with Alexander Central is huge.”
South Caldwell is 4-5 and 1-3. The Spartans will be on the road at St. Stephens the same night.
Hickory: 00 | 14 | 13 | 13 — 40
South Caldwell: 08 | 08 | 08 | 06 — 30
First Quarter
SC — Avery Raynor 1-yard run (Isaiah Kirby run), 5:05
Second Quarter
H — Cody Young 1-yard run (pass failed), 6:18
SC — Avery Raynor 1-yard run (Kirby run), 2:35
H — Malakei Sumner 28-yard pass from Zay Huitt, (Young run), :08
Third Quarter
H — Gage Lackey 14-yard pass from Huitt (Izzi Woods kick), 10:08
SC — Austin Raynor 8-yard run (Kirby run), 6:50
H — Young 48-yard run (kick failed), 6:22
Fourth Quarter
H — Huitt 21-yard run (Woods kick), 11:52
SC — Avery Raynor 1-yard run (run failed), 3:20
H — Young 6-yard run (kick failed), 1:03
Team Stats
First Downs: Hickory 13, South Caldwell 19
Rushes-yards: Hickory 35-214, South Caldwell 52-321
Comp-Att-Int: Hickory 6-11-0, South Caldwell 7-10-1
Passing yards: Hickory 76, South Caldwell 86
Fumbles-Lost: Hickory 0-0, South Caldwell 1-1
Penalties-yards: Hickory 4-45, South Caldwell 8-65
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Hickory: Cody Young 26-148 and 3 TDs, Malakei Sumner 2-4, Zay Huitt 7-62 and 1 TD. South Caldwell: Isaiah Kirby 18-94, Avery Raynor 23-134 and 3 TDs, Austin Raynor 4-23 and 1 TD, Triston Adkins 7-70.
PASSING — Hickory: Huitt 6-11-0 for 76 yards and 2 TDs. South Caldwell: Avery Raynor 7-10-1 for 86 yards.
RECEIVING — Hickory: Sumner 2-45 and 1 TD, Gage Lackey 4-31 and 1 TD. South Caldwell: Austin Raynor 3-48, Gray Felts 1-12, Kirby 3-26.
