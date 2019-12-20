MARION — Hickory High’s girls basketball team used its size advantage in the second quarter to pull away from McDowell for a 64-38 win on the road in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener for both teams Thursday night.
After a loss last Friday at home to Newton-Conover, the Red Tornadoes (5-2 overall, 1-0 NWC) returned to defeat one of the two teams — the other was Watauga — with which they finished in a tie for second behind champion Freedom in the conference a season ago.
“It’s a good start,” said Hickory head coach Barbara Helms. “We just take it one game at a time and that’s all we can look for.”
McDowell (2-5, 0-1) dropped its second straight game at home after a loss to Mitchell High on Tuesday.
Hickory opened up a quick 10-4 lead, but the Titans scored six in a row to get even when Tayla Wood took a cross-court pass from Makenna Parkins and banked in a layup with 2:03 left. The score remained there before Finley Lefevers dropped in a 3-pointer from the top of the circle with 34 seconds to go. On the next possession, the junior center then spotted up along the right baseline for a 12-foot jumper and Hickory held a 15-10 lead after one. It turned out to be the last time McDowell made a threat.
“She’s a trooper” Helms said of the 6-foot junior. “She’s a game player. She knows what she’s got to do. She knows how to step it up at the right time and has been doing it consistently all year.”
Lefevers and 6-5 teammate Shelby Darden controlled the inside during the second quarter as Hickory began to creep away. The two combined to score 10 points and bring down 10 rebounds and played a part in shutting out the Titans on the offensive glass in the quarter.
“We were kind of hoping to get them tired,” said Helms of the matchup. “And transition on them as much as we could and take advantage of the size differential.”
Lefevers had a double-double in the first half and finished the game with 13 points and 16 boards. Darden wound up with 14 points and seven rebounds along with three blocked shots.
Hickory outscored McDowell 12-2 in the paint during the second quarter as the lead grew to as many as 17 points before the Red Tornadoes carried a 34-19 lead into the half. Defensively, Hickory forced seven turnovers in the quarter and held the Titans to 2-of-11 shooting. For the game, McDowell made just 13 out of 56 shots (23.2%).
Kayla Soublet led the charge in the second half with 14 of her 17 points, and she also chipped in five of her team’s 18 steals. Her free throw with 4:39 to play put Hickory up by 20 for the first time and when she added back-to-back layups, the lead grew to 58-32. The Red Tornadoes led by as many as 28 before settling on the final margin.
Parkins led the Titans on the scoresheet with 16 points and 15 rebounds.
After traveling to nonconference Statesville tonight, Hickory faces Fred T. Foard in the opening round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic next Friday at 4 p.m. at Catawba Valley Community College.
BOYS
Hickory 61, McDowell 46
The Titans had their crowd energized and Hickory looked flustered during an upset bid. However, the Red Tornadoes revved up their defensive pressure to turn around a double-digit deficit and remain unbeaten overall at 6-0 (1-0 NWC).
McDowell (4-3, 0-1) was the quicker team down the floor in the first quarter, which was accentuated by Zavion Bianchini’s breakaway dunk that put the Titans up 15-10. McDowell consistently had uncontested open lanes for layups, or to kick out for 3-point shots. The Titans had 10 points in the paint in the first quarter and added 3-of-4 shooting from behind the arc to build a 20-14 lead after the opening eight minutes.
Hickory center Nick Everhardt was saddled with two quick fouls and Hamouri Joyner-McCorkle compounded the situation with a foul and a technical to give him three with 6:08 left in the second quarter. Titans leading scorer Mason McPeters (13 points) hit the free throw on the technical to give his team a 24-14 lead, McDowell’s largest of the game.
From there, Hickory forced seven turnovers and held McDowell to just three total field goals in the quarter to get back into the game. The Red Tornadoes’ offense finally kicked in late in the first half, as they scored on five of the last six possessions over the final 2:28. Davis Amos (18 points) followed up a miss to tie the game at 30 before Cody Young took a steal end-to-end just before the buzzer to put Hickory in front.
The Red Tornadoes extended their defense to a three-quarter court press to start the second half and it forced McDowell into eight turnovers in 11 possessions. Jasean Brice’s backcourt steal turned into a Chrishaun Hargrove layup to put Hickory ahead 38-33. From there, Hargrove (15 points) and Young (16 points) combined to score 10 points over four possessions to increase the lead to 13.
Hickory led by as many as 16 late in the fourth quarter before settling on the final margin.
After McDowell made 8 of 15 shots in the first quarter, it made just 9 of 37 the remainder of the game and finished with 20 turnovers. Hickory put down 22 of 46 shots from the floor.
After visiting nonconference Statesville tonight, the Red Tornadoes return to action in the first round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic against South Caldwell next Friday at 8:30 p.m. at CVCC.
