A HomeGoods store in Hickory is set to have its grand opening on Nov. 17.
The grand opening will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, according to the company website.
The store will be located in the Hickory Ridge Shopping Center at 1832 Catawba Valley Blvd.
Scott Shaddix, a construction superintendent working at the site, said the grand opening day is also the first official day of business for the store.
HomeGoods is a chain specializing in the sale of home décor products like furniture and tableware.
The hours listed on the website are 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
The first indication the company was opening a location in Hickory came in July when signs announcing the new store were placed at the location.
