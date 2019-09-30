A Hickory High School student is suspended for 10 days for communicating threats.

Beverly Snowden, director of communications for Hickory Public Schools, said the suspension follows the school system’s protocol.

According to an incident report from the Hickory Police Department, the threat was reported to the school’s resource officer on Sept. 26. The report indicates a teacher was threatened by the student.

The student’s name, age and gender have been withheld from the report due to the student’s age.

